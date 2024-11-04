NWSL Playoff Format: Dates, Rules and everything else you need to know
This year's NWSL playoffs will feature new postseason rules as eight teams compete for the championship title. Here is the complete rundown of what to expect for these final few matchups.
Eight teams wualify in expanded NWSL Playoffs
In the offseason, the NWSL expanded to 190 total games and stated there would be an expanded playoff pool with more teams competing for a chance to make the finals. Last year, only six teams qualified for the playoffs. This year, there will be eight.
The top four teams have already been decided: Orlando Pride, Washington Spirit, NY/NJ Gotham FC, and the KC Current. They will have home-field advantage in the quarterfinals. The bottom four teams are North Carolina Courage, Portland Thorns Bay FC and the Chicago Red Stars.
NWSL Playoffs: Dates and times
The NWSL quarterfinals will start on Friday, Nov. 8, with No. 1 Orlando Pride taking on No. 8 Chicago Red Stars. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. local in Orlando.
No. 2 Washington Spirit will take on No. 7 Bay FC at 12:30 p.m. local time in DC, and No. 3 Gotham FC and No. 6 Portland Thorns will play at 3:00 p.m. local time on Nov. 10.
No. 4 KC Current will play on Nov. 9 against No. 5 North Carolina Courage at 12 p.m. local time at KC's home arena, CPKC Stadium, which will also be the championship game's location, played on Nov. 23.
The semifinals will take place on Friday, Nov. 15 at higher seed locations.
How to watch the NWSL Playoffs
Fans can attend all games in person, but, if you are not local to your favorite team playing, all of these quarterfinal matchups will air on different networks. The Orlando game will be on Amazon Prime Video, Washington Spirit and Gotham's matchups will be on ABC in a doubleheader, and the KC game is on CBS.
What is at stake in the NWSL Playoffs?
There is a lot on the line for a few teams this season as the postseason gets underway. Starting with Gotham, they are the defending champions and have the opportunity to defend their title and be the first team to go back-to-back since the NC Courage in 2018-19.
Orlando had a near-perfect season. They only lost one game and won the NWSL Shield. They have never won a title in their entire franchise's history. The stakes are even higher, as Marta, their captain, may not have much left in the tank. Going out with a trophy is the way to do it, and bringing the first one back to Orlando would make it even sweeter.
The Portland Thorns just hosted their farewell match for Canadian soccer legend Christine Sinclair, as she will be retiring at the end of this season. Sinclair is one of the most decorated players in NWSL history, and will be trying to propel their veteran to the top of the podium one more time.