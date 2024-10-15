NWSL schedule: 3 must-watch matches this week
As the NWSL nears the end of its regular season and the start of playoffs looms next month, there is plenty of room for teams to move up the standings. Here are three upcoming matches that are worth watching.
Racing Louisville FC vs Portland Thorns, Oct. 19, 7:30 p.m. EST
There is a lot at stake for Racing Louisville as the season nears its final games.
They currently sit ninth in the league, one position out of a playoff spot. Every game is becoming a must-win. They are three points behind Bay FC, the team in eighth place; they will move up and overtake them. They have to win here and then win their last game against San Diego to have any hopes of squeaking into the postseason.
They are taking on Portland, who has already beat Louisville once this season. Portland is headlined by talented offensive players Sophia Smith and veteran Christine Sinclair. The Thorns have a little room to move around in the standings. They currently sit at seventh but don't face any impending elimination. It'll become stickier for them if they lose to Louisville.
The most likely scenario for that final playoff spot will be a dogfight between Louisville and Bay FC. Louisville has a better goal-differential if there is to be a tie at the end of the season, but wins are crucial to stay alive to clinch their first-ever postseason appearance.
NJ/NY Gotham FC vs Orlando Pride, Oct 20, 9:00 p.m. EST
The Orlando Pride are having a historic season. They have already locked down the number one seed position and home-field advantage this postseason due to winning the NWSL Shield.
The Pride are coming into the game after their first loss in 24 straight games, which dates back to December of 2023.
Gotham has secured a top-four seed position in the postseason with their most recent win over Chicago. Carried by Lynn Williams, the NWSL's leading goalscorer, Gotham is a dangerous team and won the NWSL Championship last season. They signed players like Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett, and have a few other USWNT players on their roster making them one of the deepest benches in the whole league.
This match could be a prequel to a potential playoff meeting between the two clubs. A win or draw by either team will eliminate some other teams from the bottom of the standings, thinning the playoff pool.
Washington Spirit vs Chicago Red Stars, Oct. 20, 5 p.m. EST
The Washington Spirit have been playing some of their best soccer this season, standing in second place. They have clinched a spot in the top four as well. However, they have been hit by the injury bug. They've lost midfielders Andi Sullivan and Croix Bethune to season-ending injuries, Leicy Santos and Ouleymata Sarr were out last game with injuries.
The bright side is that Trinity Rodman and Casey Krueger are back from injury for the Spirit. Rodman saw minutes against Louisville last week, and Krueger was back on the bench. Sarr and Rodman are the club's top scorers. It remains to be seen if Sarr will be available against Chicago.
Chicago's backbone is goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher. The Red Stars has already secured its spot in the playoffs but will face some of the toughest teams to round out the season.