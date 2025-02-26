All NWSL shirts will be available to buy in Europe through Foudys

The new NWSL season kicks off next month, and now fans in Europe will be able to purchase the home and away kits for all 14 teams for the first time. The Manchester-based company Foudys has them all stocked up, and the products go on sale this week.

Speaking exclusively to FanSided, Foudys' founder Helen Hardy tells us about the excitement for the launch. "We tap into the unknown a lot at Foudys. When I launched WSL shirts in my bedroom, no one was doing it; major retailers were not selling those shirts. It could have been that no one cared — it's just that everyone cared!

"My main objective was can we generate more jobs in women's football and grow the women's game. The signs are pointing towards, yes, we can!"

Foudys began four years ago as Hardy started printing names on the back of shirts herself from her bedroom. The retailer has come a long way since then. "In my bedroom, thinking that Nike would be interested in working together was ridiculous in the grand scheme of things. I was alone in my room with a heat press machine, why would I think that I could be working with Nike on a global scale but it happened and it's a dream come true.

"When I launched my business, I thought this was a massive game changer for women's sport to have the ability to put a name on the back of a jersey. I really believe that commercial marketing and strategy affect the growth of the women's game. Being able to see it is being able to be it."

@NWSL EARLY ACCESS 28TH FEB



⏰ 3 hours on our website 9am-12pm

⭐️ FREE worldwide shipping

🌍 the 1st and only store in the UK/Europe to sell the full NWSL range



— FOUDYS.COM (@wearefoudys) February 18, 2025

In the UK, you see a lot of people wearing MLS shirts, particularly Inter Miami ones with Lionel Messi's name on the back. It is also fashionable to wear NFL, NBA and MLB attire. Now, we could be about to see NWSL shirts being worn as prominently. "I think what is exciting is knowing that they came from our store. If you are to see an NWSL shirt floating about — it's probably come directly from Foudys! Creating accessibility to something in Europe that only we are doing is such an exciting prospect."

"The men's American sports culture is drip-feeding into British culture. It's a case in point for how important a brand is to growing a sport. If the NWSL is accessible in Europe then we will sell out of everything that we have in stock.

"This is something that has always been wanted, but we have underestimated women once again, and here we are with thousands of units floating around the UK — which is really exciting!"

14 UK based female & non-binary Photographers.

14 UK Locations

14 Unique concepts and stories.



Our NWSL launch campaign — FOUDYS.COM (@wearefoudys) February 17, 2025

The NWSL is not always easy to follow in Europe due to the time difference. However, Hardy believes that the division's popularity will only grow. "I hope that we can open doors to the NWSL product coming over to Europe more often. There is an opportunity here to bring that more into UK culture.

"There is no doubt that the NWSL and the WSL are two very equally matched leagues — with the best players in the world in them. It would be amazing to see, even if it was in the off-season when there is no World Cup or Euros, that we do something epic with the NWSL. We could bring this league in or do something over there."

Hardy has been to the United States to see NWSL games on many occasions, including to meet former USWNT midfielder Julie Foudy. Foudys was named after the player and she is now an ambassador for the company.

"Julie Foudy is someone that I really looked up to growing up. I started to read about these amazing women and Julie Foudy came into my sphere of consciousness. She was the midfielder, the comedy clown, the extravert who brought everyone together. She is so widely loved by everybody.

"She is nuts! I love her so much, and I named my business after her, not knowing but just finding her inspirational. My investors said that we needed to speak to her before we moved anything forward. Within 24 hours, I was on a video call with one of my idols."

Foudy was honored to have had the company named after her and she and Hardy are now friends. Hardy has even been to watch Angel City FC by invitation of Foudy — who is a co-founder of the NWSL club along with the likes of Natalie Portman and Serena Williams.

— FOUDYS.COM (@wearefoudys) February 18, 2025

When asked what is next for Foudys after bringing these NWSL shirts to Europe, Hardy said, "there are a lot of things in the balance for Foudys at the moment. It's too soon to be making any big announcements, but the future is really bright. We are on the verge of some massive moves in global football.

"The next move that I can talk about is that we will be looking to get bricks and mortar. We will probably have multiple spaces that we are present in — hopefully around the world. Whether that is our own stores or us partnering with other spaces. Foudys being able to be accessibly hands-on is the next dream. I cannot wait to make it happen!"