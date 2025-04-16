NY Giants GM makes New York's pick at No. 3 all too obvious

The New York Giants are one of the most intriguing teams in the 2025 NFL Draft. Entering this offseason, it was expected the Giants would draft a quarterback early. But with the signings of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, the need to draft one at No. 3 overall isn't as high as it once was. Now, it appears the Giants can draft the best player available to help improve their overall roster.

While speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Schoen was asked about how the team would use Colorado's Travis Hunter, who played both wide receiver and cornerback at college. Schoen said he "would not be afraid to play him on both sides." ESPN's Jordan Raanan notes in his tweet that Hunter "would seem to be in serious consideration if he's still on the board."

Giants GM Joe Schoen on Travis Hunter:



“I would not be afraid to play him on both sides. … Physically, I wouldn’t doubt the kid.”



Giants have the third pick. Travis Hunter would seem to be in serious consideration if he’s still on the board. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) April 16, 2025

Giants GM Joe Schoen not against Travis Hunter playing both WR and CB

Again, it must be stressed that NFL general managers aren't going to give away their draft plans in the days ahead of the event. So, you take comments with a grain of salt. However, Schoen let the Giants fanbase know that he has a preferred plan on how to use Hunter if he's on the board. That's the thing, it's a big if if he's actually going to be available by the No. 3 overall pick.

Ever since Colorado's Pro Day, Hunter has been viewed as the favorite to land with the Cleveland Browns, who hold the No. 2 overall pick. That is really the Giants' only threat to draft Hunter, as the Tennessee Titans appears to be set on drafting Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick.

Even if the Giants miss out on Hunter, there's still Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, who is being touted as a generational prospect and has been compared to Nittany Lions alum and Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons. And based on Schoen's comments on Carter's foot injury, it doesn't sound like he would hesitate.

Then, there's the Shedeur Sanders factor. With Ward expected to be off the board, fans and media members are wondering if the Giants will still opt to draft Sanders, even with their current quarterback room and with top-tier prospects on the board.

Schoen touched on that topic, saying that he doesn't "think it's mandatory" to take a quarterback, and that they're not going to force the pick. Also, Schoen floated the idea that drafting a quarterback in the middle rounds has an advantage in terms of cost control.

Joe Schoen and the Giants “don’t think it’s mandatory” to take a quarterback given the current composition of the QB room. They’re not going to force it. The value has to match the pick. pic.twitter.com/syInyqrLYU — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) April 16, 2025

Again, while Schoen is giving answers to questions from the media, this is NFL Draft season. Teams are trying to throw others off their scent. It's what has been dubbed "lying season." Teams are never going to give their full plans for the draft.

Even so, Schoen's answers did provide room for pause for two reasons. One, they would be open to playing one of the top prospects in the draft on both sides of the line of scrimmage. And two, they won't reach on a quarterback.

Ultimately, we'll see how trustworthy Schoen's answers were during the draft, which starts next Thursday, Apr. 24.