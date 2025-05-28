NY Giants OTAs report: Dart's learning curve, stars show out, Jameis clunker

Phase 3 of the New York Giants' offseason workout program is officially underway, starting with organized team activities (OTAs). There are a lot of new faces and old ones, with plenty to discuss about the newcomers and the mainstays.

Below, we highlight the most noteworthy developments from what we've seen/heard about New York's first practice of 2025 with media access. Not only do we talk about the positives, but we also point out the negatives -- even the most eye-opening news. From first-round rookies Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart to free-agent quarterback acquisitions Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, there's already plenty of discourse to sort through.

So, without further ado, let's dive into it, starting from the best intel and ending with the worst.

NY Giants OTAs report: What to know

Giants stars show out at OTAs

Not everyone participated, but the Giants had perfect attendance on Wednesday, according to head coach Brian Daboll. Incoming third-round defensive tackle Darius Alexander and running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. were among the notable names on the sidelines due to illness. The same was initially said for Carter, though he eventually trotted onto the gridiron in full uniform.

Carter quickly showed why New York selected him No. 3 overall this offseason, even showcasing his versatility. The Giants deployed him as both an off-ball linebacker and edge rusher during an 11-on-11 goal line drill. This got linebacker Bobby Okereke fired up, knowing that he and the newly formed pass-rushing trio (Carter, Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux) can co-exist.

While Alexander sat out, his mentor, star interior defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, was out and about. The latter appeared to be in great spirits, returning from a dislocated elbow that forced him to miss New York's final five games of 2024.

Dart had his ups and downs, but he also made one of the "prettiest" touchdown passes of the day. The Ole Miss product tossed a "laser" over Okerere to connect with rising third-year wide receiver Jalin Hyatt in the back of the end zone. Hopefully, there's more where that came from.

Meanwhile, Wilson, New York's starting signal-caller, seemed to be cool, calm and collected. The 10-time Pro Bowler is the adult in the position room. That became abundantly clear during 11-on-11 work, completing 5-of-7 attempts from the 10-yard line for three touchdowns.

Jaxson Dart's learning curve is real

Malik Nabers sat in on the Giants' huddle, but that was the extent of what we saw from him. Daboll cites a nagging toe injury that plagued the standout wideout last season and dates back to college. There's no reason to panic yet, especially because he was physically in the building and actively engaged.

While Dart demonstrated his arm talent and ability to tuck and run if needed, he reminded everyone there's a learning curve from college to the NFL. The 22-year-old threw an interception on the very next rep after rushing for a score. Nevertheless, it's all part of the process.

Jameis Winston had the worst day of all

Winston was arguably the biggest loser of the afternoon. He was second in command in the QB hierarchy, but had a rough day at the office, to put it mildly. His first 7-on-7 pass was picked off by Giants safety Dane Belton, reminding the Giants they must tread lightly with him.

Everyone loves Winston's charismatic, bubbly personality and enjoys watching him sling the ball all around the field like he does. But at this stage of his career, we know what we're getting: A turnover machine capable of throwing you out of games with costly miscues.

Reporting courtesy of SNY's Connor Hughes, the New York Daily News' Pat Leonard and Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.