NY media shamelessly bugs Aaron Judge about Juan Soto after Yankees break records

In the first three pitches of Saturday's showdown with the Milwaukee Brewers, the New York Yankees were up 3-0 after three solo home runs by Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger, and Aaron Judge. Judge went on to have a career game with three homers, eight RBIs, and a 4-6 performance as the Yankees went on to trounce the Brewers 20-9.

In the game, the Yankees set multiple records. The first was that they had never hit four home runs in the first inning of a game, and they also set a new franchise record of nine home runs in one game. With all the excitement after the game, on a day when the Yankees deserve to sit back and admire their accomplishments, the New York Media took the opportunity to ask about.. Juan Soto?!

"Nobody can replace Soto. He's one of a kind, but I think with the guys we added, we were able to fill some holes that we probably had last year"



Aaron Judge was asked about how the Yankees look this season after Juan Soto went to the Mets: pic.twitter.com/qihyxKamti — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) March 29, 2025

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the Discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

It's time for all Yankees media to move on from Juan Soto talk...for now

Kudos to Judge for always remaining professional, even with an irrelevant question. As he explained, the team may be more well-rounded. So far, Cody Bellinger has passed the eye test and appears poised to have a good season in the Bronx, especially with the short porch in right field. Paul Goldschmidt might not give you 30 home runs, but if he can replicate what he did in 2024 with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs, it's still an upgrade over Anthony Rizzo, who dealt with injuries last year.

On top of that, you have an elite closer in the game named Devin Williams. Time will tell if the Yankees find the same success with their new-look roster, but Saturday proved they are still one of the deepest offenses in the game, and we're sure the team can address any starting pitching as the season progresses.

At this point, if you're a Yankees fan, you must be sick of hearing about Soto at every turn. I could understand more if the 2024 did topple the Los Angeles Dodgers and win the World Series, and then Soto left, and no offense to Soto, but he wasn't responsible for more wins than Judge was. Judge is the more irreplaceable player. Especially on a record-breaking day, addressing Soto post-game as if he's still the elephant in the room is disrespectful. The Yankees and their fans have moved on.