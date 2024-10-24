Objection! Cowboys kicker misses practice for jury duty
By Austen Bundy
It almost sounded like something out of the plot of a "Law and Order" episode. A star NFL kicker misses practice for a non-injury related reason — DUN DUN — he's in a county courthouse doing his civic duty.
That's exactly what was revealed Wednesday on the Dallas Cowboys injury report. Kicker Brandon Aubrey missed practice for jury duty.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Nick Harris reported Aubrey was selected as part of a 12-person jury (too many men on the field pun, anyone?) for a felony case in Tarrant County, Texas.
Harris also reported that the case does not require the jury to be sequestered, so he should be available to kick for Dallas in Sunday's primetime contest against the San Francisco 49ers.
Cowboys kicker now starring in Law and Order: Special Teams Unit
It isn't clear how long the case Aubrey is serving on a jury for will last. Some cases can wrap up within a week and others can be drawn out over the course of a month.
The case involves a second degree felony strangulation charge, per Harris. Aubrey is expected to return to the court room on Thursday and Friday.
It's unusual to see such a high-profile athlete decide to not request exemption from something as unpredictable as jury duty. But Aubrey was praised by some in the legal community for fulfilling his civic duty. It's reported the team offered to get him out of having to appear in court.
Jury information is not typically public but Aubrey was hard to miss for some eye witnesses present in the court room and his participation was subsequently leaked.
If Aubrey would've missed Sunday's game in San Francisco, he would've been sorely missed by Dallas' offense. The 29-year-old former college soccer player has a career 93 percent field goal percentage and has only missed three extra points all-time.