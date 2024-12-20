Of course Jim Harbaugh used NFL free kick, fair catch rule not seen in 48 years
By Scott Rogust
The Week 16 edition of "Thursday Night Football" featured the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the rival Denver Broncos in a matchup with AFC Wild Card implications. The Broncos could clinch their first playoff berth since 2015 with a win. As for the Chargers, they would move see their playoff odds improve by securing their ninth win of the season.
The first half was really all Broncos, with the offense running all over the Chargers defense. But down 21-10 late in the second quarter, the Chargers received a bit of a gift. With eight seconds left, the Broncos punted the football back to the Chargers. Derius Davis called for a fair catch, but was interfered with by cornerback Tremon Smith. With that, the Chargers were rewarded with an extra 15-yards and a chance at a free kick. Jim Harbaugh accepted the challenge.
This was the first time in a long time in which a team had a chance to make a free kick on a fair catch rule. Cameron Dicker stepped up to midfield on a 57-yard attempt and absolutely crushed the kick right down the middle of the uprights, cutting Los Angeles' deficit to 21-13.
Leave it to Harbaugh to attempt something that hasn't been done in nearly 50 years, and is successful on his first attempt!
Chargers, Cameron Dicker successfully convert rare fair-catch, free kick
The last time anyone was able to successfully make a free kick after fair catch interference was back in 1976, by the Chargers. Since then, it was attempted nine times prior to this game, with the latest being in 2019 when Joey Slye tried it with the Carolina Panthers.
Not only did Dicker become the first kicker since 1976 to make a fair catch, free kick, but it is also the longest ever, per ProFootballTalk. The previous record was held by Paul Hornung, who made a 52 yard fair catch kick for the Green Bay Packers in 1964.
Per the NFL rulebook, a team can attempt a free kick if they call a fair catch on the previous play. Instead of lining up for a field goal, the kicker lines up like he would for a kickoff. From there, he will attempt a kick at the spot of the foul.
The Chargers may not have been winning the game at that point, but they made history and taught NFL fans what a fair catch, free kick actually is!