Of course Shohei Ohtani went deep in first at-bat of spring training

What a great year 2024 was for Shohei Ohtani. He joined the Los Angeles Dodgers on a then-record-breaking contract, leaving an Angels team that couold never make the playoffs. Immediately, Ohtani had MLB's first 50 home run, 50 stolen base season to win the NL MVP. Oh, and Ohtani helped the Dodgers win the World Series in five games against the New York Yankees.

During the World Series, Ohtani picked up a shoulder injury after stealing a base. It was revealed he suffered a torn labrum, and underwent surgery to repair it after the season. With that, Ohtani wasn't on the field immediately for the very start of Dodgers spring training. That all changed on Friday, where he was placed in the starting lineup for the Dodgers' game against his former team, the Angels.

Of course, in his very first at-bat of the spring, Ohtani took a 93.9 four seam fastball from Angels pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and sent it the other way over the left field fence, giving the Dodgers an early 1-0 lead.

Shohei Ohtani's first at-bat of #SpringTraining ...



Shohei Ohtani's first HOME RUN of Spring Training! pic.twitter.com/k1fScI5BrD — MLB (@MLB) March 1, 2025

Shohei Ohtani hits home run in first at-bat of spring training

Seriously, did we expect any other result? Even after shoulder surgery, Ohtani showed he is still a threat in the batter's box.

The next question surrounding Ohtani is when he will pitch. Ohtani never had the chance to pitch during the 2024 season after undergoing elbow surgery. But over a year after that procedure, the expectation is that he will start games on the pitcher's mound around May. So, there will be yet another way Ohtani can impact a Dodgers game.

Last season, Ohtani recorded a .310 batting average, a .390 on-base percentage, a .646 slugging percentage, a 1.036 OPS, 54 home runs, 130 RBI, 134 runs, 197 hits, and 59 stolen bases in 159 games.

One at-bat, one home run for Ohtani. Least shocking news ever.