Is OG Anunoby ready to make a run at Defensive Player of the Year?
The New York Knicks made a pivotal decision midway through the 2023-24 season, trading RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for OG Anunoby. Fans were initially shocked by the move, as Barrett and Quickley had become beloved members of the community.
However, Leon Rose, in his first bold move as general manager, acquired an elite wing capable of scoring off the ball and playing lockdown defense.
A trade that changed everything
What the Knicks couldn’t have anticipated was just how transformative the trade would be. The team posted a remarkable 14-2 record in January, elevating to the second seed in the Eastern Conference for the first time since the 2012-13 season. The momentum carried them to the second round of the playoffs, where they pushed the Indiana Pacers to a dramatic seven-game series. Knicks fans had every reason to feel optimistic about the future.
Fast-forward to the present, and OG Anunoby is delivering his best season yet, emerging as a potential candidate for Defensive Player of the Year.
OG Anunoby's Impact
Though he’s arguably the third or fourth scoring option on the team, Anunoby is averaging a career-high 17.5 points per game. His contributions on defense have been even more impactful. Averaging 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game, Anunoby has been instrumental in making the Knicks one of the league’s best teams in limiting opponent points off turnovers and second-chance opportunities.
His statistical impact is impressive, but what truly sets Anunoby apart is the trust he’s earned from head coach Tom Thibodeau. Ranking eighth league-wide in minutes played, Anunoby’s presence on the floor has been invaluable. While some fans might criticize Thibodeau for overusing his starters, Anunoby’s ability to make winning plays justifies his heavy workload better than anyone else on the roster.
A defensive cornerstone
Anunoby’s versatility is a nightmare for opponents. Standing 6-foot-7 and weighing 240 pounds, he has the strength and agility to guard multiple positions, often disrupting offensive schemes with his court awareness and defensive IQ. His ability to seemingly be everywhere on the court at once is exactly why the Knicks were willing to make such a significant trade in the first place.
While the team still ranks 18th in defensive rating, Anunoby’s role as a defensive cornerstone ensures that the Knicks are well-positioned to improve. With a relatively easy December schedule ahead, don’t be surprised if Anunoby leads the team on another run reminiscent of their dominant January last season.
Leon Rose’s gamble has paid off in spades, as Anunoby continues to prove his value on both ends of the court. Whether it’s through his elite defense, ability to guard multiple positions, or quiet offensive efficiency, Anunoby has cemented himself as a crucial piece of the Knicks’ roster. Fans may have been hesitant at first, but it’s clear that this trade has helped unlock the Knicks’ potential in ways they hadn’t seen in years.