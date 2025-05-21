Ohio State can end this Heisman hopeful’s race before it begins

Arch Manning is one of the Heisman Trophy favorites entering his first season as starter for the Texas Longhorns, and Ohio State could end all of that just as the season begins. The Buckeyes host Texas in a rematch of one of the College Football Playoff semifinal games from last year.

Ohio State might have a new defensive coordinator after losing Jim Knowles to Penn State, but the Buckeyes still very much enter the year with one of the best defenses in college football. Ryan Day's team was treated like an underdog going into the CFP last year, losing to Michigan in a game they probably should have won. But when you doubt the Buckeyes, they prove you wrong, and they have a really good chance to shut down the "Arch Manning, Heisman Trophy winner" bandwagon before it even leaves the station.

Why the Ohio State game will impact Arch Manning’s Heisman Trophy status

Week 1 will set the tone not just for the CFP race, but for the type of year Manning will have with the Longhorns. He’s coming in as one of the most hyped-up quarterbacks in the history of the SEC; he can’t afford to not play lights-out in the first game of the season, even if it is on the road against a tough opponent.

Texas doesn’t have to necessarily win, but Manning has to look the part. Manning spent the last two seasons learning behind Quinn Ewers and understanding what it takes. At various points over that time, Texas fans pleaded for Manning to take the field, and he flashed major upside when he was given the reins.

The hype around Manning is at an all-time high, and now that he’s a Heisman favorite, there’s no such thing as succumbing to pressure. That starts with the trip to Ohio State: Nobody is going to evaluate Manning on how he plays against the inferior teams on their roster. He has to play his best against Florida, Oklahoma, Ohio State, Georgia and Texas A&M, not just run up numbers against San Jose State, UTEP and Sam Houston State.

If Manning puts on a show against the Buckeyes, it would prove why he was hyped as a Heisman favorite. If he flops in the first game, it could be a sign he’s overrated. It could also mean Ohio State was that much better.

What more motivation could Ohio State need than to take down Manning in Week 1? If they do it, it could be the end of Manning’s Heisman talk before it ever got a chance to materialize, and announce to all the skeptics that they're still a force to be reckoned with despite losing several key pieces from their national title run.