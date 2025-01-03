Ohio State is clearly the CFP’s most dangerous team, but is that dangerous for Buckeyes?
No team has impressed in the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff more than the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Buckeyes' late-season loss against the Michigan Wolverines bumped their stock ahead of the CFP, but despite being the No. 8 seed, they'll be participating in the Cotton Bowl against the No. 5-seeded Texas Longhorns.
The Buckeyes kicked off their playoff run by demolishing No. 9 Tennessee by a final score of 42-17. The Buckeyes went up 21-0 in the first quarter, and outscored the Volunteers 21-7 in the second half to earn a very comfortable first-round win.
The expectation was that their second-round matchup would be a lot tougher, considering the fact that they were matched up against the No. 1-seeded Oregon Ducks, but the Buckeyes steamrolled them as well. Despite the fact that the Ducks had already beaten the Buckeyes earlier this season and that the Ducks were undefeated heading into this game, Ohio State went up 34-0 at one point to essentially put the game out of reach in the first half.
The Ducks would get it to as close as 19 points, but the final score was 41-21. The Buckeyes won by 20 points against what was the best team in College Football throughout the regular season on the biggest stage, and frankly, it felt like the game wasn't even that close.
There's no denying that Ohio State has been the most impressive team in the playoffs thus far, but with two more rounds still to go, is that a good thing?
Buckeyes look like CFP favorites, but is that a good thing?
Based on how they've played, the Buckeyes, despite being the highest remaining seed in the bracket, look like the best team overall. They look like the National Championship favorites. Based on how this season has gone for them, though, the question of if that's dangerous for them is one worth asking.
The Buckeyes have flashed elite upside before. For example, they lost by one point at Oregon earlier this season while the Ducks were playing nearly perfect football at the time. The Buckeyes, while ultimately falling short, went toe-to-toe against arguably the best team in the country at that time. They followed that up by narrowly defeating an underwhelming Nebraska Cornhuskers team at home coming off a bye.
Another example of Ohio State making a statement in the regular season came when they utterly humiliated the Indiana Hoosiers at home. Indiana was undefeated at the time and was looking to prove that they were actually on Ohio State's level, but the Buckeyes beat them 38-13. The infamous Michigan matchup everyone points to was just seven days later.
Yes, the Buckeyes have looked incredible in the first two games of the CFP, but are we sure they can string two more of those together? We know they have the talent to, and if they do, they're going to win the National Championship. Based on what we've seen this season, though, can we realistically expect them to put two more elite performances together consecutively? They can't afford to have an off night if they want to win it all. Hopefully, for Buckeyes fans, they find the consistency that they lacked in the regular season and finish the job that's out in front of them.