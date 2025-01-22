Ohio State dynasty? Why Buckeyes should actually change how we view the CFP
As much as I hate to admit it, Ohio State’s run through the College Football Playoff, which ended with a national title on Monday night, was the best thing that happened for the sake of the College Football Playoff.
This year was an eye-opening year for college football and what an expansive tournament truly means. Because we spent all season debating on which teams should get in, where they should be ranked, who deserves a first-round bye.
The moment the first game kicked off, none of that mattered. Whoever played the best that day won. That’s all that ever mattered. Just like we like March Madness for that same reason, we too can appreciate that same philosophy in football.
Yes, I hate Ohio State had to be the winner of the first 12-team playoff, just like they were the winners of the first four-team playoff. But them winning proved exactly what it should be: The hottest teams wins.
Think about what makes March Madness fun. The upsets, the teams that barely got in and strung together a good weekend of basketball. Think back to Cardiac Kemba (Walker) and UConn winning the Big East and the national championship.
They ended the season with 11 straight wins and against all odds, won the whole dang thing. Ohio State did the same thing this year. Everyone doubted them going into the CFP after an embarrassing loss to Michigan and they dominated the whole dang thing.
Even Notre Dame, who was a No. 7 seed, had to beat Indiana, Penn State and Georgia to reach the title game. One day we’ll appreciate Ohio State’s run, even if we can’t stand that arrogant school winning it all.
Why the Ohio State Buckeyes should actually change how we view the CFP
Ohio State had the hardest route to the College Football Playoff title game and they made it look easy. They smoked two SEC teams and the Big Ten champion to reach the title game. A run like that should be applauded.
It should also be the one thing that makes the College Football Playoff exciting. Regardless of records and conference affiliation, whoever shows up on game day will win. That’s why we like March Madness so much. Imagine if we developed that same love for a football tournament.
Entering the college Football Playoff, Arizona State was one of my favorite teams for this reason. No team entered the team as hot as the Sun Devils. Sure, Oregon was undefeated, but they had late-season scares against Wisconsin and Penn State in the Big Ten title game.
Arizona State ended up coming all the way back to lose to Texas in double overtime in the CFP quarterfinals. Those types of team make for exciting playoff games. And with so many blowouts, we deserve good games.
Ohio State’s run proved if the hottest teams land in the CFP, they have a better shot than any other team. It also means they can have the most exciting playoff runs too.