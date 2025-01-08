Ohio State fans can't even watch WWE without being reminded of TTUN
By Scott Rogust
The Ohio State Buckeyes are just one win away from making it back to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The Buckeyes take on the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl Classic, which is serving as the CFP semifinals. It has been quite the playoff run for the Buckeyes, as they beat the Tennessee Volunteers 42-17 in the first round and the then-undefeated Oregon Ducks 41-21.
It was quite the turnaround for the Buckeyes, as they lost two games in the regular season, including a 13-10 heartbreaker against their hated rivals, the Michigan Wolverines. Or, as Buckeyes fans call them, "The Team Up North." Well, this is now the fourth year in a row that Ohio State has lost to Michigan after they had previously dominated the rivalry. Let's just say that Michigan fans won't let Ohio State forget about their recent success.
If Ohio State fans were watching WWE RAW this past Monday night on its debut on Netflix, they may have spotted a sign. During the opening promo from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, a fan in the floor section of seats held up a sign that read, "1,864 days since OSU beat Michigan."
Ohio State fans catch a stray during WWE Monday Night RAW
As of this past Monday, it was 1,864 days since Ohio State beat Michigan. And that fan wanted to let every Ohio State fan know about it at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif.
Before Michigan's recent head-to-head winning streak, Ohio State had won the previous eight games from 2012 until 2019. Jim Harbaugh had been the brunt of jokes for being unable to get the Wolverines that coveted win over the Buckeyes, but he did so in 2021 and won the next two.
Perhaps the most consequential win came last season, as Michigan beat Ohio State in a battle of undefeated teams. The Wolverines won 30-24 to clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game, which they won, and make it all the way to the CFP National Championship Game, where they defeated the Washington Huskies 34-13.
This season, despite the loss to Michigan, Ohio State made it into the Playoff with the field expanded to 12 teams. Thus far, Ohio State looks like a favorite to win it all given the way they defeated Tennessee and Oregon. As for Michigan, they finished the season 8-5 after defeating Alabama 19-13 in the Reliaquest Bowl.
One way Ohio State can silence the Michigan fanbase is winning the National Championship. But first, they'll have to get past Texas on Friday.