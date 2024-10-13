Ohio State fans don’t want Ryan Day back in Columbus after loss to Oregon
By Lior Lampert
Ryan Day may want to stay in Eugene, Oregon, for a couple more days after the Buckeyes lost to the Ducks. On the heels of the crushing defeat, the Ohio State head coach may not receive a warm welcome when he returns to Columbus.
Despite entering as 3.5-point road favorites, per ESPN Bet, Day and the No. 2-ranked Buckeyes fell short. Meanwhile, the No. 3 Ducks prevailed in their first true test versus a Big Ten powerhouse since joining the conference. While this doesn't knock Ohio State out of the College Football Playoff picture, it makes their path to the postseason notably more challenging.
Ohio State is a program with annual national championship aspirations. So, naturally, the fan base bursts into flames when they drop a game of this magnitude. With that in mind, Day is currently public enemy No. 1 in the Arch City, especially considering how fans have responded on social media.
Ohio State fans don’t want Ryan Day back in Columbus after loss to Oregon
Buckeyes supporters are circling like sharks on social media following the 32-31 loss to the Ducks, ready to get in on the Day slander. Any post criticizing or mocking the Ohio State sideline general should generate solid viewership and engagement.
Despite trailing by one in the contest's final seconds, Ohio State was in a prime position to win. Quarterback Will Howard led the offense to Oregon's 28-yard line, putting the Buckeyes in field goal range. However, two costly penalties destroyed their momentum and shattered their hopes.
Sadly, this has become the norm for the Ohio State faithful. The Buckeyes have repeatedly failed to deliver in crucial moments under Day's guidance. At this point, fans have come to expect leaving these high-stakes affairs disappointed.
Day and the Buckeyes had a timeout to burn on their last offensive possession. But they elected not to use it for whatever reason, triggering flashbacks of the team's 2022 Peach Bowl loss against Georgia. Some things never change — we suppose.
Ultimately, Ohio State's latest result in Oregon is emblematic of the school's shortcomings with Day at the helm. Frustration is ostensibly mounting. And by the sound of it, Buckeyes loyalists could be ready for a new voice to assume power.