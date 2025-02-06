Ohio State fans have an obvious gripe with Ryan Day despite record-breaking contract
By John Buhler
There are three active college football head coaches who have won a College Football Playoff before, and Ryan Day is certainly one of them. After a 10-2 (7-2) regular season with losses to Oregon and Michigan, Day's Buckeyes went on a run of a lifetime. By beating Tennessee, Oregon, Texas and Notre Dame in succession, Ohio State became the first team to win the playoff under the 12-team format.
This resulted in a lot of people getting what was theirs out of the Ohio State program. Jim Knowles used this playoff run to get even more money from Penn State to be their next defensive coordinator. Chip Kelly got his wish of going back to the NFL to coordinate the Las Vegas Raiders' offense. Even Brian Hartline got somewhat of a promotion from within to become the primary offensive play-caller.
And of course, Day got his, too. He was awarded a new contract that runs through the 2031 college football season. He is slated to make some $12.5 million annually. As one of the best head coaches in college football, he has earned that deal. Of course, there are some legions of Buckeye Nation who do not agree with me. They want him out of town because he does not beat Michigan hardly at all.
I think some of y'all need to get over this. Ohio State is in the business of winning national titles now!
Stability is what will bring an end to the Michigan losing, not upsetting the apple cart over any defeat.
Ohio State fans have one huge gripe over Ryan Day's massive extension
Now that Day has won his first national championship at Ohio State, I like his chances of winning a few more before he calls is a career. Ohio State is arguably the best program in the country based on resources, fertile recruiting ground, winning tradition, big-pocketed boosters and not being held back by stringent academic standards. This is one of the very best jobs in the country without any debate.
However, some people would rather beat Michigan than win national championships. These do not need to be mutually exclusive entities. Ohio State is not the only program of note out there who struggles to be a rival team on the regular. Penn State struggles with Ohio State. Georgia has issues with Alabama. Texas struggles with Georgia. Ohio State's issues with Michigan are not that unique.
What I am getting at is now that Ohio State has shown us once again that it can win national championships under its current regime, let's try to make it happen once again. Ohio State is one of three teams I have as lock to make the playoff next year, along with Penn State and Texas, and not Michigan. The Wolverines might be one of the first four teams out next season, but that is about it.
To me, Ohio State needs to continue to empower Day to make a difference. For the time being, he has earned the right to tell all of his doubters to collectively kiss his ass. Nobody faced more pressure than him last season. In time, he may devolve into what his detractors still think he is: A man who was born on third base who believes he hit a triple. For now, I am willing to give him his flowers for winning.
Losing to your rival is never fun, but what is more fun is winning national championships in your sport.