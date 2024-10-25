Ohio State fans vindicated as Kyle McCord shows true colors with awful outing for Syracuse
By Scott Rogust
Kyle McCord had the unenviable task of playing up to the standard C.J. Stroud did at Ohio State, but it didn't lead to a National Championship or a win over rival Michigan. After the 2023 season, McCord entered the transfer portal and decided to play for the Syracuse Orange. For the most part, McCord played well for Syracuse and helped lead the team to a 5-1 record.
One of Syracuse's big tests to determine if they would be serious contenders in the ACC was to take on the undefeated Pittsburgh Panthers. Let's just say that McCord stepped up...for Pittsburgh.
In the first half, McCord threw four interceptions, three of which took place in the first quarter against Pittsburgh. But that's not the worst part of it. Three of those four interceptions were returned by Pittsburgh's defense for touchdowns, which put Syracuse in a 31-0 hole entering halftime.
Ex-Ohio State QB Kyle McCord threw three pick-sixes for Syracuse against Pittsburgh
Let's take a look at some reactions of the first half, specifically from those who root for Ohio State.
McCord didn't exactly light up stat-sheets during his lone year as the starter with Ohio State, even with superstar receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. to throw to. Last year, McCord threw for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing 65.8 percent of his passes.
After the season, McCord opted to enter the transfer portal, and, let's just say that the consensus among Ohio State fans was that they weren't exactly upset that he was leaving.
McCord turned around the narrative for how well he played for Syracuse. Through six games, McCord threw for 2.160 yards, 19 touchdowns, and six interceptions while completing 65.6 percent of his passes. Not to mention, he had the team in early ACC contention.
On Thursday night, McCord threw for 130 yards, zero touchdowns, and four interceptions while completing 16-of-34 pass attempts.
McCord had the worst half of football imaginable, and Ohio State fans are currently breathing a sigh of relief they have Will Howard, slide vs. Oregon and all.