Job's not finished: Should 'lunatic fringe' at Ohio State forgive Ryan Day even with loss to Notre Dame?
Ryan Day has gone from the lowest of lows to the highest of highs in a matter of two months. Just after Thanksgiving, Ohio State fans, infamously known as the “Lunatic Fringe” by one Kirk Herbstreit, were calling for him to get sacked after a fourth-straight loss in The Game.
And they were right too. Day had one of college football’s most expensive rosters and struggled to beat a team that had just six wins, a quarterback problem and no reason for winning. Yet, since that loss, not only has Ohio State not lost, they’re a win from winning their first national championship in a decade.
So yes, the job isn’t done, but Day has earned himself at least one more year. But not all is absolved from losing the most important game, regardless if it’s a national championship season.
The “Lunatic Fringe” owe Ryan Day an apology but don't have to forgive him for loss to Michigan
Ryan Day is certainly owed an apology for doubting if he’s the right person to lead this Ohio State football program. Mainly because if you fire Day, who’s his replacement? And what’s the guarantee they’re better?
Day has had an unbelievable coaching career at Ohio State, Michigan game aside — and no I’m not discrediting the meaning of that game. He’s done what very few coaches get the chance to do. That should absolutely be applauded.
But the Ohio State job is more unique than any other job in college football. That job is tied to the Michigan game each year. Sure, national success is held in high regard. But in seasons like this one, a national championship doesn’t erase what happened in that game.
And that’s why Day deserves an apology from anyone who doubted him or even any of the lunatic fringe that called for him to be fired. But it doesn’t mean they have to forgive him for losing to Michigan.
Because the most important question through the Buckeyes' playoff run is why didn’t Ohio State play like this against Michigan? The Ohio State that showed up in the College Football Playoff isn’t the same one that scored just 10 points in the Michigan game.
The Ohio State team that throttled two SEC teams and stomped Oregon in the Rose Bowl is the same Ohio State team that should have shown up against Michigan; frankly, the Ohio State team we all expected to see.
The Buckeyes played Michigan’s game. Since then, Ohio State has played their own game. Which is why they haven’t had difficulty running through the expanded CFP this season. And if history repeats itself, they shouldn’t have too much trouble with Notre Dame.
Why the Ohio State team didn’t show up against Michigan means Day is held liable for that performance. It’s his job to get the team ready to play each game. And Ohio State lost the mental battle before the game even kicked off. That’s on Day.
The Ohio State team we’ve seen the last month is a team that is playing like they know they’re the best in the country.
So no, the lunatic portion of the Ohio State fan base that thinks Day is the worst coach to ever lead the Buckeyes doesn’t have to forgive him for the loss at Michigan. But they do have to apologize for thinking he wasn’t the right person to lead the team.