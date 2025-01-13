Ohio State-Notre Dame series record: When was the last time the Buckeyes and Irish played?
By Austen Bundy
The 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship Game matchup is set and fans will be anticipating what could be an all-time classic between the eight-seed Ohio State and seven-seed Notre Dame.
The Buckeyes and Fighting Irish will face off in Atlanta, Georgia on Jan. 20 in what will be the programs' seventh meeting all-time. It will also be the third straight season the teams will play one another, believe it or not.
The Buckeyes are currently 9.5 point favorites, per ESPN Bet, and for good reason. They haven't lost to Notre Dame on the gridiron ever. Yes, you read that right. Ohio State is 6-0 against the Irish all-time.
When was the last time Ohio State and Notre Dame played each other?
Ohio State and Notre Dame first played in the 1995-96 season, which seems odd given the programs' long and storied histories. The Buckeyes won 45-26 in Columbus and then 29-16 in South Bend the following year.
After that, the two teams wouldn't see one another until the 2006 Fiesta Bowl in Tempe, Arizona where Ohio State cruised to a 34-20 win. Then, a decade later, the Buckeyes retained bragging rights in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl 44-28, but this time in Glendale at then-University of Phoenix Stadium.
What fans may remember most are the latest editions of the series which were played in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Ohio State and Notre Dame renewed a home-and-home series that was played in the early weeks of those campaigns.
The Buckeyes took both meetings in tight contests (21-10 in 2022 and 17-14 in 2023) and fans this year will be hoping for another high-paced, high-quality matchup in the national title game.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is 2-0 against Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman but both leaders have their respective squads playing some of their best football of the year. The Buckeyes have outscored their playoff opponents 111-52 while the Irish defense has remained stout by allowing a mere 51 points over three contests.
Something will have to give in Atlanta but fans can rest assured that despite the Scarlet and Gray dominance over the years, the golden domes will have their chance at major redemption on the biggest stage of them all which should provide for an entertaining championship bout.