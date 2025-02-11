Ohio State's plans to find its Jim Knowles replacement was thwarted by Hugh Freeze
By John Buhler
Oh, this is something... With the Ohio State Buckeyes still needing to replace Jim Knowles at defensive coordinator, Ryan Day apparently had his eyes set on someone nobody was expecting down in SEC country. If not for Hugh Freeze, Ohio State might have been able to land D.J. Durkin to be the Buckeyes' next defensive coordinator out of Auburn. Instead, Durkin has gotten himself a raise.
Where things stand now, the only assistant coach in college football making more than Durkin next season would be Knowles at Penn State. Make it make sense?! Durkin may be a savvy defensive mind, but his horrible reputation for how things ended for him at Maryland is a nasty mark on his resume. Auburn and Ohio State seem to care more about winning than anything, but this is a reach for Auburn.
I understand that Freeze does not want to lose anyone off his staff ahead of a critical season for him, but I would be lying to you if said remembered Durkin even being on Freeze's staff. I totally forgot he was Auburn's defenisve coordinator! While Durkin's previous coaching experience probably merits him making a certain amount, I could easily rattle off at least 10 coordinators who should make more.
Give Freeze a ton of credit for sticking his neck out to keep his guy, regardless of it will all work out.
It does not serve Ohio State to make Auburn make a regrettable decision, but it may have happened.
Hugh Freeze was not letting Ohio State poach D.J. Durkin from Auburn
I wrote about this on Monday and concluded that yes, Freeze is sitting on the hottest seat in the SEC. Admittedly, it is not by much, as Sam Pittman needs to start winning some more games at Arkansas. However, the combination of finances, a reasonable buyout and Pittman being far more likable all work against Freeze here. He was hired by John Cohen to beat Auburn's rival teams with regularity.
Instead, Auburn has not been able to catch Alabama, Georgia or LSU by its toes. Auburn failed to make a bowl game last season as one of only three SEC teams failing to do so. Going 6-6 in year three is not going to get Freeze to year four, but is 8-4 even a realistic possibility? My thought is Freeze wins enough games in conference play to do what Billy Napier pulled last year at Florida.
Thus, by keeping Durkin around and preventing him from going to Ohio State, that might make the dream of getting a fourth year even more of a reality now. As long as Auburn remains unified and pulls in the right directon, the Tigers will sneak up on someone this season. Having Alabama and Georgia o the schedule every year is tough, but that is what Freeze signed up for by taking the Auburn position.
For now, Ohio State will have to look in another direction to find its long-term solution for Knowles.