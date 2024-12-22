Ohio State’s flag-planting bravado looks even worse after pre-CFP antics
By Quinn Everts
Trash-talking in college football is fine. Probably even good! The players are passionate about the sport they play, and healthy competition is what fuels these sports in the first place. And a ton of money from shady boosters. But mostly the first thing.
If you're going to talk trash, though, you also have to understand that you'll get trash talked to you when things aren't going well. Yes, I'm talking to Ohio State, which was up in arms when Michigan tried to plant a flag at Ohio Stadium last month, but also went for the intimidation tactic against Tennessee last night before the College Football Playoff first round.
Again, I'm pro trash-talk, pro flag planting, pro everything. But if you're going to also be pro trash-talk, you can't be anti-flag planting when the flag is planted on your field. Ohio State became anti-antics when Michigan was running around like they owned the place, but they kind of did own the place after beating the Buckeyes. You have to take your lumps when they come, right?
Ohio State backs up trash talk
I will give Jack Sawyer and Ohio State a little credit here; he backed up his trash talk against Tennessee, recording 1.5 sacks as the Buckeyes trounced the Volunteers on Saturday night. Maybe he hypes himself up for a game by talking trash. I kind of get it, honestly.
Next up for Ohio State is Oregon, a team the Buckeyes lost to earlier this season in a thriller. Will there be trash talk? I hope so! Flag planting? It wouldn't make much sense at a neutral site, but it would be sort of cool anyway.
Ohio State deserves to be in the CFP, deserves to be in the quarterfinals and deserves another shot at Oregon. But if the Ducks blitz the Buckeyes and then talk some trash... well, that's deserved too.