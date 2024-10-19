Oklahoma fans are ready to send Brent Venables packing as Sooners woes get worse
By John Buhler
The most hated man in Oklahoma is no longer Lincoln Riley. That would be his successor Brent Venables. He may have been a tremendous defensive coordinator at Clemson for a decade, as well as a halfway decent head coach at OU in the old Big 12, but this is the SEC, baby, he is getting cooked alive with each passing week. After getting embarrassed at Red River, South Carolina fried his team.
I keep going back to this. Why on god's green earth did Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione give Venables a contract extension for no reason this past summer? This may have been done to take the pressure off him with Oklahoma joining the SEC. Instead, it has made Castiglione look like a complete fool for perpetuating this Boomer Sooner Loser clown show we have to painfully endure.
The decision to bench Jackson Arnold after he looked like a sad puppy at home vs. Tennessee nearly a month ago was the right call ... in the moment. Pivoting to Michael Hawkins Jr. may have helped them make it interesting vs. UTK, as well as hold off awful Auburn, but it did nothing to help OU vs. Texas, nor South Carolina. This team is a tire fire along the side of the road on good, ole Route 66.
So how is the internet reacting to Oklahoma's demise on social media? As you would expect for it to.
Brent Venables is the most hated man in all of Oklahoma right now
Well, Message Board Geniuses is having a field day today, especially with Oklahoma being a disaster.
Clearly, the rest of the college football world wants Venables to do literally anything else but lead OU.
Assuming Castiglione wants to keep his job as well, he may have to sacrifice Venables to the gods to appease a bunch of sad and really angry Oklahomans. When you have a tweet from someone named Jimmy Greenbeans with Dr. Manhattan as his avatar, we are truly living in a simulation. Tulsa is not Norman, but nothing is normal in Greater Oklahoma City this days with this football team. Tick, tock...
So in case you were wondering, Venables' buyout is over a whopping $48 million. He is the 15th highest paid head coach in college football at over $8 million annually. His buyout is the 10th largest in the sport. The only problem is every other head coach with a bigger buyout than him has accomplished more than him. This includes Dan Lanning, who is in year three leading No. 2 Oregon...
Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 for the SEC has had disastrous consequences from the start. I thought in time their elite football culture would assimilate quite well into its new league. What has come as a surprise is how ill-fully prepared they look in conference play. I understand that this is a leap up in competition, but we are talking about a top-three program in the history of college football, folks!
I don't think it is going to happen this year, but yes, Venables is firmly on the hot seat at Oklahoma.