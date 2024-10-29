Oklahoma boosters could be ready to pay Brent Venables’ buyout with harsh SEC reality
By John Buhler
What was Joe Castiglione even thinking? It was dumb when it happened, but very few people paid attention to it. When Oklahoma extended head coach Brent Venables after two so-so seasons in Big 12 play ahead of the Sooners' big move to the SEC, who had eyes on this? This is one of the best and most storied programs in college football. Venables did not deserve the mega extension that he got.
Through the first nine weeks of the season, Oklahoma enters November with a 4-4 overall record, but a dreadful 1-4 mark in SEC play. The Sooners have lost four of their last five games. Their only win since falling for the first time at home well over a month ago to Tennessee was a dead cat bounce after their ensuing bye to crap-tastic Auburn. At 4-4, Oklahoma is probably not going bowling now.
If you want evidence of that logic, take a peak at their remaining schedule and give me two more wins.
Date
Oklahoma Sooners opponent
Nov. 2
vs. Maine Black Bears
Nov. 9
at Missouri Tigers
Nov. 16
Bye
Nov. 23
vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
Nov. 30
at LSU Tigers
If Venables cannot beat the Maine Black Bears at home on Saturday, then fire him on the spot! Their most likely other win would have to be next weekend vs. Missouri, but that game is in CoMo. After their late-season bye, Oklahoma stands very little chance of beating Alabama at home or LSU in Death Valley, especially if the Crimson Tide or Bayou Bengals are vying for an at-large bid into the 12-team playoff.
To think that Oklahoma may have to fire Venables this soon into his new contract is absolutely wild!
What is Brent Venables' buyout?: How much Oklahoma will have to pay
It is borderline unbelievable, but if the Sooners were to move on from Venables after this season, it would cost them $48,808,333! I realize all and well that this is an absurd buyout, but after what Jimbo Fisher got from Texas A&M last year and what Tom Allen got from Indiana of all places, anything and everything is on the table at this point. The point is Venables may be ill-equipped to lead this team.
Entering this season, I was already so down on OU. Initially, I had the Sooners going 6-6 because of their brutal schedule, but thought that was even too harsh for them. I moved OU back up to a far more respectable 8-4 mark. That was because I was a believer in what Jackson Arnold could provide under center. As soon as he stepped foot onto Owen Field vs. Tennessee, I sold all of my Oklahoma stock.
My prevailing thought while looking at Oklahoma's remaining schedule is that the Sooners need to win both of their games before their second bye. Beating Maine goes without saying. The pivotal game for their bowl chances hinges entirely on the Mizzou game in CoMo. A win there gets OU to six, while a loss means the Sooners have to beat either Alabama or LSU, who could still be playoff viable.
The right head coach to lead Oklahoma is in the SEC, but is not Venables. It might be Shane Beamer.