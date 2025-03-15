Oklahoma’s NIL investment in John Mateer reeks of Brent Venables’ desperation

Money talks.

John Mateer was one of the better Group of Five quarterbacks last year at Washington State in 2024. He quarterbacked a Cougars team that was in the state of transition, after Oregon State and Washington State were left for dead by their former Pac-12 brethren, and he did so brilliantly, setting records while leading a decimated Wazzu roster to an 8-1 start.

Flash forward to the start of spring practice. Former Washington State head coach Jake Dickert leaves Pullman to replace the iconic Dave Clawson at Wake Forest. Many of his best players followed him over to the ACC, but not Mateer. He in turn followed his former Washington State offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle to Norman, Oklahoma, where togethe they'll be tasked with helping turn the Sooners around.

To be frank, the SEC does not have a quarterback like Mateer. What we think Arch Manning could be one day is the closest approximation to what the Sooners are getting in their high-priced transfer signal-caller. According to Pete Nakos of On3, it cost Oklahoma some $3 million in NIL to get Mateer to come play at OU. This is a team dripping with resources, but one that won six games last season.

To me, this feels like desperation on head coach Brent Venables' part, but one that I can get behind.

If Oklahoma did not pay Mateer $3 million to follow Arbuckle, maybe he would go to Wake Forest?

What should Oklahoma fans expect out of John Mateer at quarterback

This is the price of doing business. Mateer was one of the most sought-after quarterbacks to hit the transfer portal this past offseason. There were other suitors, or there could have been. Either way, the Sooners made it a priority to make him a part of this year's team. Since he knows the offense Arbuckle likes to run, this makes all the sense in the world. Of course, Venables is a defensive coach.

What I am getting at is what choice did Oklahoma have in the matter? They lost their former starter to the transfer portal ahead of last year when Dillon Gabriel went to Oregon. Oklahoma then tried to roll the dice with Jackson Arnold, and he simply was not ready. Mateer was always going to be available for a team that needed an upgrade of sorts.

Ultimately, Oklahoma needs to find itself in the coming years in the SEC or the program is going to get left behind. Since the Sooners take athletics very seriously, I am sure they will be just fine in due time. However, I remain dubious that Venables will be the coach to take them to the promised land. For Mateer, he has to be extra special to be that guy. There is a chance that just might be, though.

Mateer has the chance to be the panacea that Venables needs to keep his job at Oklahoma.