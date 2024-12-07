Oklahoma State avoids an ugly split with long-time Cowboys HC Mike Gundy after all
By John Buhler
The 2024 season did not go according to plan for Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at all. The Pokes were a pick by many to win the Big 12. After all, they played for a Big 12 championship only a year ago. They had many of their players back after last season. Unfortunately, injuries and terrible in-game execution culminated in the Cowboys going 3-9 overall and losing every game in Big 12 play.
Gundy has been the head coach at his alma mater since replacing Les Miles way back in 2005. Moving on from him was never going to be easy. As it was the case with Mike Norvell over at Florida State, recent success the year prior afforded him another opportunity to get right in 2025 after a disastrous 2024. Gundy needs to take advantage of the Big 12 being in transition right away now.
One thing that he has done is agreed to a salary restructure to stay aboard in Stillwater. The Board of Regents met on Friday to discuss Gundy's employment. Prior to this pat year, he had 18 consecutive winning seasons. Keep in mind how bad Oklahoma State has been historically in years where Gundy did not coach or play for the Cowboys. This feels like the right move for Oklahoma State University.
Noted Oklahoma State alum Brett McMurphy of The Action Network was all over this development.
Now that we know Gundy will be back in 2025, what does he have to do to make sure he can stay?
Mike Gundy to return to Oklahoma State after a salary restructuring
The biggest thing Gundy needs to do is hit the transfer portal hard. Even though seventh-year quarterback Alan Bowman was granted an eighth year of eligibility just recently, the Pokes need to upgrade at quarterback. They also need to replace star running back Ollie Gordon II, who just declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. Oklahoma State must get back to bowl eligibility next year or else.
The thing that I keep going back to when it comes to Gundy's extended tenure at his alma mater is that he needs to take advantage of the changing landscape of the Big 12 and college football as a whole. You know who just won the Big 12? That would be the 11-2 Arizona State Sun Devils, a team who went 3-9 during its final season in the Pac-12 last year. They were picked to finish in last place.
Right now, there is still a power void at the top of the league. It has allowed teams like Arizona State, BYU, Colorado and Iowa State to take advantage of a revamped Power Four league that no longer has Oklahoma and Texas as conference members. Oklahoma State was a program I thought could take advantage of this situation with Gundy's experience and the T. Boone Pickens Trust, but here we are...
One could argue no head coach in the Power Four is under more pressure next season than Gundy.