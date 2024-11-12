Old man Aaron Rodgers sounds out of touch with the youths, gives Jets another reason to move on
By Quinn Everts
If you're a 40 year-old quarterback in the NFL, what's the best way to connect with your younger teammates? Is it by telling them how much better things used to be before their time and that no one cares the way they used to? No? Oh no, someone tell Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, because he just deployed that strategy earlier today during his regular appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
"When I was a young player, schedule used to be mid-March. That gave you a lot of chances to learn. Now players don’t come until six weeks later, so you’re behind. And now guys want to talk about video games and social media posts” Rodgers said.
That's a little funny coming from the guy who went on a darkness retreat and takes time every week to spend 3 hours on a podcast when he could be grinding film at the team facility, but whatever.
Rodgers is probably right — I'm sure his teammates weren't making TikToks or playing Call of Duty when he entered the league in 2005, but to act like guys are less focused on football because they want to talk about things that aren't football is downright silly. The subtle blaming of his teammates for not being locked in enough isn't what leaders do, it's what players unable to shoulder any blame do. But it's also unfortunately on-brand for Rodgers at this point, especially throughout this season which never got off the ground for the future hall-of-famer and the Jets.
Aaron Rodgers is not exempt from the Jets are failing
There's talent everywhere on this team but the New York Jets are 3-7, and the team is flailing. That isn't happening despite great play from Rodgers — many of the Jets problems stem from Rodgers' inconsistency in throwing the ball this season. He hasn't been a disaster — he's thrown 15 touchdowns to 7 interceptions — but Rodgers hasn't been the top-end quarterback the Jets thought he would be, either.
When the season ends, it wouldn't be shocking for the Jets to explore other quarterback options for 2025. This experiment hasn't worked.
Maybe if the Jets ban Instagram in the locker room, things would turn around. Right, Aaron?