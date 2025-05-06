Oli Marmol calls out Cardinals' young stars amid early season struggles

The St. Louis Cardinals are giving young players like Jordan Walker and Nolan Gorman, among others, plenty of 'runway' this season. The Cards know a run to the National League postseason is unlikely, let alone an NL Central crown. Per the front office, the best Cardinals fans can hope for this season are player development wins. That starts with Walker, Gorman, Masyn Winn and more – with Oli Marmol playing a critical role.

Some of that comes with tough love. Marmol isn't afraid to speak his mind, as player development is supposed to be one of his strengths. With Walker and Gorman both hitting under the Mendoza line, Marmol sent a clear message, all the while remaining patient with two players he hopes are part of the Cardinals core for years to come.

“There’s runway in the sense of allowing them to fail,” Marmol said, via the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “We went into the year knowing that this would look different, and we don’t want them looking over their shoulder every week bases on, ‘If I don’t get two knocks tonight, I’m going to be in Memphis.’"

For more news and rumors, checkout MLB Insider Robert Murray's work on The Baseball Insiderspodcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Oli Marmol fails to support Jordan Walker and Nolan Gorman amid Cardinals struggles

For once, even we agree with Marmol's approach. The Cardinals need to give their young talent room to grow without looking over their shoulders. St. Louis isn't contending this season unless they get a lot of breaks. Why risk setting themselves back even further? However, where Marmol loses us and perhaps even his team is the following sentiment:

“But that runway is also not forever. You’re gauging is how they’re responding to the failure," Marmol continued.

He's not wrong, but also why was that comment necessary? Applying pressure on two players in their early-20's as they try to figure out MLB-level pitching will only make matters worse. Marmol has a history of fighting his player battles through the media, rather than face to face. Regardless of whether there is locker room turmoil or not, the manager is always best-served keeping these kinds of things in-house.

Walker and Gorman have to play better to become everyday big-league players long term. Surely they already know this without being called out through the media. Marmol was so close to saying the right thing. Instead, he botched it altogether.

What else is new?