Paul Goldschmidt is no longer a member of the St. Louis Cardinals, but his time with the club won't be forgotten. The New York Yankees first baseman is known for being a consummate professional and upstanding citizen, on and off the field. A quintessential example of this came in 2019 when he stepped up to help his previous manager, Oli Marmol, during a crucial life moment.

Marmol was asked to reflect on Goldschmidt's character, sharing a heartwarming story about the 2022 MVP helping the skipper's family in a time of need. John Denton of MLB.com revealed that the infielder unpromptedly funded a nurse to help care for the birth of the former's second child.

Asked for a story to sum up the selfless and caring nature of Paul Goldschmidt, #STLCards manager Oli Marmol told the following story from 2019, not long after his second daughter had been born.



Oli Marmol's story about Paul Goldschmidt makes Cardinals losing him all the more painful

"I'll tell you how thoughtful [Goldschmidt] is," Marmol stated (h/t Denton). "There are guys that care, and then there are guys who have an elite awareness of things around them ..."

Based on Marmol's comments, Goldschmidt is ostensibly the latter. The seven-time All-Star went above and beyond to help those around him as he and the Cards traveled for Spring Training.

"... I get into the clubhouse one day and [Goldschmidt] says, 'Hey, it's already paid for and I've already taken care of it,'" Marmol voiced. "... you have a night nurse coming to your house every day of the week for the next month and your wife doesn't have to worry about anything."

Instances like this were amazingly a recurring theme for Goldschmidt in St. Louis. Marmol said the slugger "would do stuff like that constantly and no one will ever know about him."

"You don't see that very often," Marmol declared, knowing that selfless individuals like Goldschmidt don't come around often. Occasions like this are reminders that baseball is more than a game.

The Cardinals lost Goldschmidt to the Yankees this offseason. From an on-field standpoint, he was regressing mightily toward the end of his in St. Louis. The team chose to make a change to be more competitive. Nonetheless, his presence is seemingly missed beyond his contributions on the diamond.