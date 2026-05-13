Olivia Miles is already running away with the WNBA Rookie of the Year

If you were tuning in to your first-ever Minnesota Lynx game, you'd think Olivia Miles was a seasoned veteran. She has come into the league with confidence and fearlessness. So far, almost all of the flair and skills that made her one of the best players in the college game have translated to the WNBA.

In her final season, with TCU, Miles averaged 19.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.8 steals per game. During the NCAA Tournament, she recorded her 12th career triple-double. Only Sabrina Ionescu and Caitlin Clark had more through their collegiate careers.

With that being said, Miles' stock was incredibly high heading into the 2026 WNBA Draft. She was a certified top-three pick, even being projected No. 1 overall in some mock drafts. Ultimately, she was picked second overall by the Minnesota Lynx. Head Coach Cheryl Reeve described Miles as a "really gifted player" with "generational skills" and "the first real point guard we've had since Lindsay Whalen."

It was apparent before the season began that she'd be getting not only valuable minutes but a starting spot straight away. Two games into the season, it's safe to say Olivia Miles has blown the expectations out of the water.

Olivia Miles' Rookie of the Year worthy debut

In the Lynx's first regular season matchup, against the Atlanta Dream, Miles recorded 21 points, 3 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks. Although the Lynx suffered a 91-90 loss, the trust and confidence Minnesota has instilled in her was apparent. In the final moments of the game, Miles was essentially thrown in the deep end as the primary ball handler. With five seconds remaining, she dished a crafty pass to Emese Hof, who had what would have been the game-winning shot blocked by Angel Reese.

In Miles' second outing, the outcome went the Lynx's way with an 88-84 victory over the Phoenix Mercury. She put up 13 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, shooting 50.0 percent from the floor. Again, the confidence was exuding from Miles all night, so much so that she had some words for the WNBA's own triple-double royalty, 6-time All-Star Alyssa Thomas.

New year, same Lynx rivalry 😃 pic.twitter.com/NvCfW9SgJN — PHNX Mercury (@PHNX_Mercury) May 13, 2026

This time around, Miles was able to secure what would end up being the game-winning assist. Running down the clock to less than 30 seconds left, she drove into the paint, drawing three defenders with her before passing the ball back out to Nia Coffey, who drained the three as the shot clock expired. When asked if this play was designed, Miles told a reporter, "It wasn't designed for her to get the ball perse... It was kind of designed for me to read it. I'm so glad coach trusts me in those positions. Especially late in the game, it's my second game in the league. For her to put the ball in my hands and to allow me to make decisions, it gives me a lot of confidence."

Miles has made history as the first-ever WNBA player to record 30+ points and 15+ assists through their first two appearances.

It has seemingly taken little to no time for Miles to find chemistry with her teammates. Once more of their shots start dropping, I could see her averaging a double-double before the season is over. She has been working on her defense as well, as she's been tasked with guarding her opponent's best guards. Her basketball IQ, with her passing ability, has been on full display. In my opinion, IQ is what sets her apart from a lot of other young players in the league. Miles has been vocal about how important that is to her and it seems like Minnesota has been the perfect fit.

After the draft, she told the media, "I love being surrounded by great basketball minds. I’m a film junkie, a data junkie, so I pay attention to all that stuff. That’s why we were on the phone for so long, because we’re just asking questions back and forth. It shows how intentional they are and how detail-oriented the staff is, and that’s kind of what separates you." One of those great basketball minds is 5-time All-Star Napheesa Collier. Miles told the media, "She's just been in my ear helping me, as much as she can." Collier is currently out with an injury, but is expected to return as early as June. With the return of an MVP-caliber player and Miles finding her groove, the Minnesota Lynx could get dangerous.

It's obviously still early in the season, but it's never too early to discuss end-of-season awards. Of course, there are other top contenders like draftees Flau'Jae Johnson and Azzi Fudd, along with some players who are making their debuts like Georgia Amoore and Pauline Astier. But right now, Olivia Miles is on track to sweep the Rookie of the Year conversation.

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