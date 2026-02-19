Hilary Knight makes Olympic history with clutch goal to force OT vs. Canada

Team USA and Canada had an instant classic for Olympic hockey fans on Thursday. After a shorthanded goal gave Canada a 1-0 lead, the Americans had to answer. It took them quite awhile, as team captain Hilary Knight scored with just over two minutes remaining in the third period. Knight's goal made history, as she now has the most Olympics goals of anyone in Team USA women's hockey history. That, plus a gold medal, would surely make her day.

Team USA's fate was in doubt for much of the contest, as Canada forced the Americans into uncomfortable positions and took away much of their open ice time. Team USA, specifically Knight, had to scratch and claw for their lone goal in regulation. It did not come easily.

Hilary Knight's record-breaking goal takes the game to OT! pic.twitter.com/MDSzSUAzbo — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 19, 2026

What record did Hilary Knight set?

By scoring in the third period of Team USA's gold medal game against Canada, Knight scored her 15th ever goal in the Olympics. It was an iconic moment for the captain, as she now has the most goals in Team USA history.

Knight is 36 years old, so this is likely her last Olympics. If such a defining moment can happen in a victory, she will not be forgotten anytime soon. Knight wanted to be an Olympian as early as 5 years old, per those close to her. Knight has won two gold medals and thee silvers prior to the 2026 Olympics in Italy.