Omarion Hampton draft odds tell us it might be a two-team race for UNC running back

If we have questions about what could potentially happen in the wonderful world of sports, it serves us to take a look at the latest odds from a trusted sports book. DraftKings Sportsbook has put out several over/under player props when it comes to when many top rospects could be coming off the board. One of the most interesting players of note is North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton.

DraftKings has the over/under for Hampton's draft position set at 19.5. Essentially what this means is will he be taken before or after the Denver Broncos are picking at No. 20 overall. The under comes in at -125, while the over clocks in at -105. These odds suggest it is very close, but the Broncos appear to be the betting favorite to get him. Of course, the Dallas Cowboys could take him eight picks earlier.

Without much of a debate, Hampton should be a first-round pick throughout this draft process. He is not my favorite first-round prospect this year, but I have come around on the idea of him going top-32. As far as Hampton coming off the board as soon as No. 12 to the Cowboys, that feels like a gross reach for him. No. 20 to Denver is favor more palatable. Ashton Jeanty should be off the board first.

Let's now discuss what Hampton going to Cowboys or the Broncos would mean for either franchise.

Who is going to draft Omarion Hampton in the first round of NFL Draft?

Where Hampton lands is entirely contingent on where Jeanty lands. If Jeanty comes off the board to the Las Vegas Raiders picking at No. 6, then I would argue the Chicago Bears picking at No. 10 could be in play to swipe Hampton two spots before the Cowboys are picking. If Las Vegas goes in a different direction at quarterback, then maybe the Cowboys end up stopping Jeanty's fall at No. 12.

Truth be told, once you get past Dallas picking at No. 12, it is anyone's guess as to where Hampton may end up going. The smart money would have to be on Denver, as the Broncos need another weapon or two to get the most out of second-year quarterback Bo Nix. Similar principles could apply to the Los Angeles Chargers picking two spots after Denver at No. 22 to finally elevate Justin Herbert.

Ultimately, the closer Hampton goes to coming off the board in the 20s, the better. He will be going to a playoff team from a year ago, and will probably be a breath of fresh air in an offense that needs him. If he were to go to a team picking inside the top 12 like Chicago or Dallas, Hampton will be asked to do more right away to help his team turn it around. He might be built for it, but not everybody is either.

I am in line with Las Vegas, as I would side with the under, since there could be a "run" after Jeanty.