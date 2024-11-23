2025 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Omarion Hampton
Omarion Hampton is having another impressive season in 2024, but his performance is going unnoticed for a variety of reasons. Other players are drawing more attention, along with discussions surrounding Mack Brown and North Carolina. Despite this, he is currently the second-leading rusher in college football, averaging 5.7 yards per carry behind an average offensive line.
The 6-foot, 220-pound workhorse running back was a consensus four-star prospect coming out of high school in 2022. He committed to North Carolina over schools like LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, and more.
Hampton is a true workhorse running back capable of creating plays out of nothing. Several NFL teams are in need of an every-down back, and he can fulfill that role. He is projected to be selected in the second round of the draft, with teams such as the Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders showing interest. Some analysts even suggest that he could be picked in the latter portion of the first round. Let’s dive into the analysis below.
Omarion Hampton NFL Draft Bio
Measurable Metric
Listed
Height:
6-foot
Weight:
220
Class:
Junior
Birthdate:
Mar. 16, 2003
Position:
Running Back
Style:
Workhorse
Projected Draft Range:
Third Round
Grade:
First Round
Strengths
Prototypical running back stature that demonstrates good pre-snap awareness of the defensive front alignment, enabling him to quickly read post-snap. His mental processing and patience allow him to effectively follow his lead blocker. Based on his read, he also displays a good initial burst off his plant foot, allowing him to explode through running lanes.
Hampton has the ability to evade defenders in the backfield when facing early penetration, due to his good lateral agility, change of direction, balance, and foot quickness. Hampton shows good contact balance, lower body strength, and leg drive, allowing him to power through short-yardage situations and consistently break tackles at all levels on the field.
Solid receiver out of the backfield, showcasing solid RAC ability to break tackles after the catch and advance upfield.
Weaknesses
He is a willing pass protector who demonstrates adequate hand placement, anchoring, and awareness of incoming blitzes. He has a limited route tree and will only be able to perform the bare minimum as a pass catcher, but he is reliable. He doesn't have the elite breakaway speed to outrun NFL defensive backs.
Summary
Overall, Hampton can become a consistent three-down back with development in the receiving game, but he has enough to get the job done. He has run-scheme versatility, whether it's zone-heavy, gap-heavy, or well-balanced to open the field. Hampton excels as a north-south, physical-style running back, using his leg drive, burst, and vision to exploit openings. He has the potential to be a successful NFL running back for many years.
Omarion Hampton Potential NFL Draft Fits
2025 NFL Draft Fits
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
New York Giants