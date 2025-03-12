Numerous Yankees fans have criticized GM Brian Cashman for prospect hugging throughout his tenure as the team's General Manager. Interestingly, his decision to hold on to Jasson Dominguez this offseason could be one of the greatest errors of his tenure in New York.

Dominguez is still a very good prospect, but his stock has fallen over the last few years. The Athletic's Keith Law ranks him as the No. 22 prospect in MLB heading into the season. Law is bullish on Dominguez's ability to be an above-average regular but only thinks he projects as an "occasional" All-Star.

That's a far cry from the superstar he was pegged to be when he first came to the organization. Having a cost-controlled, above-average regular is helpful for a Yankees team that's trying to work within the salary structure prescribed by team ownership. It is not, however, the sort of difference-maker that is likely going to end the team's lengthy title drought.

None of this means Dominguez is a bad player or any type of distressed asset. Part of the reason Cashman should be looking to cash in on the powerful outfield slugger is that he can command a hefty return in a trade. He's arguably one of the team's top trade assets given his age, high ceiling and team control.

Why should Jasson Dominguez be the player the Yankees trade?

Not enough has been written about how Dominguez's best position is actually center field. He may ultimately grow out of that as his body matures, but it's the position he's played the best in the minors. Unfortunately, that's also where Cody Bellinger feels at home which is why Dominguez is working hard to learn left field in Spring Training.

There are a number of teams who would acquire Dominguez and allow him to stay in center field. That's where his defensive value will be the greatest. New York is trying to fit a square peg into a round hole by pushing him to adjust to left at this early stage of his career.

Supporters of Dominguez would correctly point out that Bellinger isn't going to be the team's long-term answer at center. The idea in New York is probably that Dominguez will simply shift back to center once Bellinger departs. The problem with that strategy is that the young outfielder is losing valuable reps at his best defensive position while he waits for Bellinger to leave.

If the Yankees aren't willing to prioritize Dominguez over Bellinger now it's a sign they aren't convinced he can be a superstar. That doubt should push Cashman to move him before Opening Day.

What could the Yankees get in a Jasson Dominguez trade?

Trading Dominguez would create a hole in left field for the Yankees. Neither Everson Pereira or Trent Grisham should be counted on to be a full-time starter in 2025. With that being said, finding a quality corner outfielder via a mid-season deal is a straightforward proposition for any contender. The Yankees can afford to focus on other needs in a potential Dominguez trade.

The obvious place to start would be to find an upgrade at third base. DJ LeMahieu is already injured and is coming off a putrid performance in 2024. Neither Oswaldo Cabrera or Oswald Peraza should inspire a ton of confidence as an everyday starter at the hot corner. Putting Dominguez on the table in trade talks would open up a whole new world of possibilities for Cashman and his front office at the problem position in manager Aaron Boone's infield.

The uncertainty surrounding Gerrit Cole's elbow also highlights the reality that the Yankees can never have enough starting pitching. Signing Max Fried was a clever pivot by the club after Juan Soto headed across town in free agency. It's very possible New York could look to add another dominant starter no matter what happens with Cole's availability.

Bringing Michael King back to the Bronx is one interesting possibility. Sandy Alcantara or Dylan Cease could also be acquired in a deal that includes a blue-chip prospect like Dominguez. It's even possible that New York could land a top-flight starter and another piece if they're willing to include their top prospect.

Will the Yankees actually trade Jasson Dominguez?

The ugly truth is that Cashman is more concerned with his team's salary structure than going all-out to build a World Series winner. That's good for his job security but it's bad for Yankees fans who are desperate to see a parade down the Canyon of Heroes.

That's why Dominguez will be starting the year as the team's starting left fielder unless the team is blown away with a massive trade offer in the coming weeks. Cashman and his staff will always listen on almost every star, but the chances of Dominguez being dealt before Opening Day are remote.