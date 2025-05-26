The Dallas Wings finished last season with a brutal 9-31 record, but fortunately, this helped them earn the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. This netted them an instant superstar when they selected UConn guard Paige Bueckers.

While many considered Bueckers to be the obvious frontrunner for the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year award before the season, her case has hit a bit of a snag.

Unfortunately, the Dallas Wings are 0-4 in the early going, which gives them the worst record in the entire league. If the team does not turn things around, then they could keep Bueckers from winning the league's coveted award.

One big problem could keep Paige Bueckers from Rookie of the Year

Bueckers has still performed quite well despite the team's winless record. She is averaging 13.0 points, 6.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game, as well as 1.8 steals.

Many expect her to continue improving throughout the year as well, as her 34.0% shooting from the field is a bit uncharacteristic. She shot 53.1% during her college career, including a 53.4% mark during her final season.

If she can figure out how to score more efficiently in the WNBA, then her statistics may help her run away with the award. However, it will still be tough for her to gain traction on a bad team, especially if other rookies are having similar success on teams with better records.

RELATED: Kiki Iriafen could quickly get revenge on Paige Bueckers in WNBA ROY race

Both Kiki Iriafen and Sonia Citron have dominated in the early going for the Washington Mystics. Not only are both of their numbers comparable or better, but the Mystics have a 2-3 record. They have also been competitive and led in the final three minutes in each of their five contests.

Connecticut Sun guard Saniya Rivers is also having a well-rounded start to her WNBA campaign despite also playing on a winless team. She is averaging 8.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest.

At the end of the day, the WNBA Rookie of the Year award should be about who the most successful player is during their rookie season. However, external factors like team record may be a major factor as well, which could plague Bueckers as the season goes on.