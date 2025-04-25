One Braves star still needs to join Atlanta's offensive resurgence

An 0-7 start to any season is less than ideal. In fact, no team has ever started a regular season this way and made the postseason. The 2025 Atlanta Braves are trying to prove that they are one of a kind. After a slow start to the season, the Braves just wrapped up a homestand where they went 5-1 and saw their offense have a bit of a resurgence.

Over their last six games, the Atlanta offense has plated 31 runs and have hit a total of nine homers. Catcher Sean Murphy has been sensational and superstars Austin Riley and Matt Olson have brought their bats to life over the last couple of weeks. As good as they have been of late, for the Braves to reach their full potential, they need one star to get going – and it's not Ronald Acuña Jr., who called out manager Brian Snitker last weekend while rehabbing in Florida.

Atlanta Braves need Ozzie Albies to return to form

When you think of the heartbeat of the Braves you think of Ronald Acuña Jr. With Acuña still sidelined recovering from an ACL tear, the organization looks for leadership from their longest tenured player, Ozzie Albies.

Albies is a three-time all-star who can rake from both sides of the plate when he is at his best. Now in his ninth big league season, Albies has posted four 20+ homer seaons with two of those seeing him hit 30+. So far in 2025, Albies has been somewhat of a disappointment.

Going into a weekend series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, Albies is hitting .234 with four homers and 11 RBIs. While this stat line could look much worse, his 13 strikeouts are a little concerning and his over-aggressiveness early in counts seem to be getting him in trouble.

When the Braves are at their best, their lineup 1-9 poses a threat to their opposition. Albies has the versatility as a hitter to be plugged in at the top, middle or bottom of the order and be productive. If the Braves are going to prove they still mean business, Ozzie Albies will have to join his teammates in reigniting this Atlanta offense.