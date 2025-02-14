One Chiefs player is pushing for Travis Kelce to return for unfinished business
By Scott Rogust
The 2024 season didn't end the way the Kansas City Chiefs had anticipated, as back-to-back-to-back Super Bowl champions. Instead, they were dominated by the Philadelphia Eagles by the score of 40-22.
Even before Super Bowl LIX, there were questions surrounding whether or not tight end Travis Kelce will retire at the end of the season. During an episode of "New Heights" with his older brother, Jason, Kelce revealed that he will be thinking things over this offseason before making a final decision regarding his playing career.
During an appearance on FOX Sports' "The Facility," Chiefs defensive lineman Charles Omenihu sent a message Kelce's way, imploring him to return to the team for another season. The message was simple — "we, the whole organization can't go out like that."
"He's a Hall of Famer from the moment he says, 'I'm done,' right?" Omenihu said of Kelce, h/t NFL.com "But I think Trav has a lot left, I think Trav is an extreme competitor, I think he's somebody that loves the game. I think in the storied career that he's had, going out like that, in my opinion, wouldn't be something that he would do."
Charles Omenihu implores Travis Kelce to return to Chiefs for 2025 season
We'll see if Omenihu's words help convince Kelce that the tight end still has more left in the tank and to return on a revenge tour to ultimately wend up as Super Bowl champions.
Kelce didn't have the greatest regular season as he did in years past. Given the amount of options quarterback Patrick Mahomes had in the passing game, Kelce did take a bit of a backseat. In 16 games, Kelce recorded 97 receptions for 823 yards and just three receiving touchdowns on 133 targets. But once the playoffs came around, Kelce looked like he did in his prime. At least for one game.
In the Divisional Round against the Houston Texans, Kelce caught seven-of-eight targets for 117 yards and a touchdown in the 23-14 win. In the AFC Championship Game, Kelce caught just two passes for 19 yards on four targets. Then, in Super Bowl LIX, Kelce was held catch-less in the first half, before finishing the game with four receptions for 39 yards on six targets.
Even with the loss and number of players set to hit free agency, the Chiefs are still going to be considered Super Bowl contenders next season. For Kelce, though, the team is leaving the decision up to him regarding whether or not he wants another shot at a Super Bowl ring. Omenihu hopes that Kelce comes along for the ride next season.