One disastrous trick play attempt sums up everything wrong with the Giants right now
The writing was already on the wall for this particular era of the New York Giants. With the team stuck in last place at 2-7 entering a Week 10 matchup in Munich, Germany, against the Carolina Panthers, and with quarterback Daniel Jones playing out the string before becoming a cap casualty next spring, it feels like just a matter of time before big changes come to Big Blue.
But just in case you needed final confirmation, one tidy encapsulation of all the reasons why this version of the franchise isn't going anywhere any time soon, Brian Daboll and Co. managed to provide it for you on Sunday morning. Sure, you could simply point to the scoreboard, a 10-0 halftime deficit in which the Giants were outgained by nearly two full yards per play and turned the ball over in hilarious fashion in Carolina territory. Or you could just turn on one of the most nightmarish attempts at a flea flicker in recent NFL history, a play so disastrous it managed to sum up everything wrong with New York in a matter of seconds.
Failed flea flicker vs. Panthers is everything wrong with the Giants in one play
New York trailed, 10-0, midway through the second quarter. Not much had gone right for the Giants so far, but finally the offense had been able to get some traction, picking up 21 yards on three Tyrone Tracy Jr. runs to move the ball out to midfield. Facing a 3rd-and-1, you'd assume that giving the ball to Tracy Jr. again would be the obvious move, a high-percentage way to keep the chains moving considering the extent to which New York's offensive line was blowing Carolina off the ball.
Ah, but that was too easy for Daboll. Instead, New York dialed up ... a flea flicker, with Tracy Jr. taking the hand off before flipping it back to Jones. The QB held the ball for what seemed like ages before finally getting swarmed under for a drive-killing sack. That sounds bad enough as it is, but it's not until you see everything play out on video that you realize the full comedy of errors on display.
It turns out that Jones had not one but two wide-open receivers on the play and simply decided not to deliver the ball. One of those receivers, Wan'Dale Robinson, couldn't help but express his frustration after Jones took a sack, and Daboll did the same on the sideline.
Too-cute play-calling, more concerned with looking smart than moving the ball efficiently? Check. Oblivious quarterback play? Check. A shaky offensive line? Check. On-field outbursts that point to a fractured locker room? Check. A head coach more concerned with exercising his own personal grievances than leading his team? Check. Pick just about any major flaw with this era of Giants football, and it's on display here. Jones finished the half 6-for-14 for 54 yards and an interception, and at this point, draft season can't come soon enough.