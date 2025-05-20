One Lions player Team USA can’t pass up for Olympic Flag Football

On Tuesday, the NFL announced that the players will be allowed to compete in flag football in the 2028 Summer Olympics. NFL fans are looking to see if Team USA can build their own version of the "Dream Team," but in flag football. The thing is, there are only so many spots on the roster, as flag football is a five-on-five competition, with each team holding 10 roster spots. The top players on the best teams in the NFL will be in the spotlight for roster spots.

The Detroit Lions stand out, considering how they've turned their reputation around into legitimate Super Bowl contenders. In that case, the one player Team USA should be looking to add in Olympic flag football is running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Team USA should add Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs for Olympic flag football

For flag football, there is going to be more open field than what NFL players see during the season. Taking that into consideration, you would want a running back who can run past incoming defenders with ease. Gibbs can do just that.

Look no further than his run in the Lions' Week 8 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. On his 70-yard touchdown run, Gibbs clocked a top speed of over 22 miles per hour.

You can see why Gibbs has been nicknamed "Sonic" after the video game hedgehog known for his insane running ability. Pairing Gibbs, a speedster with incredible elusiveness, with David Montgomery (aka "Knuckles), a bruising back that can run up the middle of the line of scrimmage and knock down a defender or two, is a reason why the Lions offense is consistently one of the best and most dangerous in the NFL. Plus, Gibbs has shown to be a legitimate pass-catching threat out of the backfield!

The Lions drafting Gibbs in the first-round of the 2023 was much ridiculed at the time, given it was before Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry revitalized the running back market in 2024. But the Lions look incredibly wise to select Gibbs 12th overall.

Gibbs had a good rookie season, running for 945 yards and 10 touchdowns on 182 carries, while catching 52-of-71 targets for 316 yards and a touchdown. Gibbs followed that up with an even better sophomore year, as he ran for 1,412 yards and a league-best 16 touchdowns on 250 carries, while hauling in 52-of-64 targets for 517 yards and four touchdowns.

Sure, there is a likelihood Team USA will recruit running backs like Barkley, Henry, and Christian McCaffrey, but Gibbs should be under serious consideration for a roster spot. Yes, the Summer Olympics are still three long years away, but it's never too early for Team USA to begin scouting.