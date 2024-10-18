One move every team in the AFC West should make at the NFL Trade Deadline
The AFC West has been dominated by the Kansas City Chiefs for quite some time now. But during the 21st century, each of the four teams in the division has been exceptional at some point. It just so happens that the 2020's have been dominated by Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the Chiefs.
As the season moves on and the Chiefs hold a stranglehold on the division, there are moves to be made by each team, including Kansas City. What could each team do to improve in 2024 before the trade deadline gets here?
Kansas City Chiefs: Kansas City needs to acquire another WR for Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs need to add a wide receiver. This is one of the most obvious holes in all of football right now. Kansas City has Hollywood Brown, Isaiah Pacheco and Rashee Rice sitting on the IR right now with Brown and Rice out for the year and Pacheco is still questionable to play this season.
Despite not having much offensive help, Mahomes and the Chiefs are a perfect 5-0 on the season.
But this kind of play just isn't sustainable. We've seen Mahomes perform worse than any year in recent memory this season. Adding a wide receiver to this offense is exactly what the Chiefs need.
Kansas City whiffed on Davante Adams and Amari Cooper, watching Adams go to the Jets and Cooper go to the Bills, two teams that are competing to take the AFC from the Chiefs. Kansas City needs to add a wide out like Deandre Hopkins or Diontae Johnson before the deadline passes.
Las Vegas Raiders: Las Vegas should trade players like Harrison Bryant and Cody Whitehair
The Las Vegas Raiders are basically focused on rebuilding right now. If that wasn't obvious coming into the season, it's obvious now that they've traded Davante Adams away.
With the Chiefs dominating the division, Las Vegas needs to focus on putting a successful team on the field in 2025, 2026 and beyond. This begins with their 2025 NFL Draft, where the team will hopefully land the quarterback of the future.
Until then, Las Vegas can afford to trade away a few players on expiring contracts that won't be re-signed next season. Two notable players here are Harrison Bryant, the backup tight end that could serve as a starter for a few other teams and Cody Whitehair, the starting guard that is playing in front of rookie Jackson Powers-Johnson.
Neither Bryant or Whitehair are a part of this team's long term future. If the Raiders can dump them for some fifth, sixth or even seventh round picks, they would be better set up heading into the draft. Trades like this aren't as common in football as they are in baseball at the MLB Trade Deadline, but it's definitely an idea that Las Vegas could explore.
Denver Broncos: Get Bo Nix young WR help (Bo Melton?)
Bo Nix is the Denver Broncos' quarterback of the future. He's looked solid in leading Denver to a 4-3 record, especially considering the offense that he had around him. Nix didn't walk into an ideal situation like top pick Caleb Williams did.
Denver needs to go out of their way to try to add some more offensive talent around Nix, preferably young wide receiver talent.
The Broncos aren't going to compete for a Super Bowl this year. This year is all about building and developing their young roster of talent. Nix needs young offensive players that he can grow and develop connections with. Denver wouldn't be worse off if they traded Courtland Sutton for draft capital and then dealt some of their own draft capital away to acquire a new wide reciever to replace him.
One option that makes a ton of sense is the Green Bay Packers backup wide out Bo Melton. Melton is still young and talented, but he sits behind a plethora of talent in Green Bay. Bringing him to Denver would work wonders for his career and confidence while pairing Nix with another young pass catcher for the next few seasons.
Los Angeles Chargers: Trust Jim Harbaugh's process
This season was supposed to be a rebuilding year in Los Angeles as Jim Harbaugh took over the Chargers looking to turn them in a new direction. Harbaugh's process is already taking form in Los Angeles, as the team looks to build through the run game and steady defense.
The most points that the Los Angeles Chargers have allowed in a game this year is 20 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The offense has dominated on the ground while QB Justin Herbert has played clean football and avoided turnovers.
The team just needs to continue to trust Harbaugh's process. They're not built to compete for the Super Bowl right now, especially with the Chiefs in their division, but if they continue to trust Harbaugh's process, they will steadily improve.
Making any rash decisions right now could do more harm than good. There may be a few small moves to make, but the team will be better off slowly improving rather than trying to rapidly pursue talent through trades.