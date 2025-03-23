One-of-a-kind Paul Skenes card earns more money this year than the Pirates ace will

The Pittsburgh Pirates have a superstar on their roster in starting pitcher Paul Skenes. It didn't take long for Skenes to make the major league roster, as he did so in 2024, one year after he was selected first overall in the MLB Draft out of LSU. From there, Skenes recorded a 1.96 ERA, a 0.95 WHIP, an 11-3 record, and 170 strikeouts in 23 games to earn both an All-Star Game bid and an NL Rookie of the Year Award.

This offseason, there was a lot of talk around Skenes' rookie card, which was a one-of-one and featured his debut patch from his jersey. That card was set to make a ton of money. Even the Pirates tried to buy the card off of the individual who pulled it by offering season tickets behind home plate for 30 years, a Skenes autographed jersey, and the chance to play a softball game at PNC Park, but to no avail. The Skenes rookie card was going up for auction, and as of Friday, it has officially been sold.

Skenes' rookie card sold for $1.1 million at a Fanatics Collect auction on Friday morning, which included a buyer's premium. The winner of the auction was Dick's Sporting Goods, which will be put on display at the Ross Park House of Sport in Pittsburgh.

And yes, Skenes' rookie card sold for more than his 2025 salary.

Paul Skenes rookie card sells for $1.1 million on auction

For the 2025 season, Skenes is earning $875,000, which is pre-arbitration. So yes, his rookie card sold for more than his salary with the Pirates this upcoming year.

Skenes had been the most hyped starting pitching prospect since probably Stephen Strasburg. Given that he was coming off a 2023 season at LSU in which he won the College World Series, College World Series Most Outstanding Player, and the National Pitcher of the Year Award.

On March 11, 2024, Skenes made his major league with the Pirates against the Chicago Cubs. Skenes struck out seven batters and issued two walks, while allowing three earned runs on six hits in 4.0 innings. With that, the "MLB Debut" patch went over to Topps and was placed in one rookie card, and the rest is history.

With Skenes on the roster, not making much, the hope from fans was that the Pirates would spend money to build a contender. While that hasn't been the case this offseason, it's hard to count the Pirates out when Skenes takes the mound.