One Ronald Acuña Jr. rehab swing just changed the Braves’ outlook

It had been nearly a year since Atlanta Braves fans saw Ronald Acuña Jr. play in a game. He finally began a rehab assignment on his way back from his second torn ACL and did so with a bang.

Third at bat for Ronald Acuna Jr. and he goes yard. His first home run tonight. Just look at his smile!!.

In just his third at-bat in his first game on rehab with the FCL Braves, Acuña went yard. He had not seen game action in nearly a full year, and in his first game back, he homered. Because of course he did.

Sure, it's only the Florida Coast League, and Acuña still has a while to go before he'll suit up for the Atlanta Braves, but this swing is sure to get the fan base excited, and for good reason.

Ronald Acuña Jr. wastes no time getting Braves fans excited

What makes this night even better is that Acuña hit a sharply hit line drive right in his previous at-bat. He is getting in the swing of things extremely quickly.

Again, the competition might not be all that great, but how can Braves fans not be over the moon right now? Oftentimes, it takes even the game's best players time to adjust after missing so much time. Acuna is an exception, and that's a testament to his talent. If he looks this ready now, watch out.

Any team that gets a player of Acuña's ability at his best is going to receive a major boost. This Braves team, in particular, can soar with a fully healthy Acuña. He can carry a team at his best, and that's exactly what this Braves team needs.

The Braves have gotten mostly decent pitching this season, but their offense, for a second consecutive year, has greatly disappointed. Atlanta ranks 21st in runs scored as of this writing, which is nowhere near where they should be. Getting any version of Acuña back would help, given how poorly Atlanta's outfielders have played, but getting the MVP version of Acuña can help this team seriously get back into World Series contention.

Acuña won't be back in the majors until late May at the earliest, but early signs give Braves fans every reason to get excited about what's to come.