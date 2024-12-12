One stat that shows Giannis might be closer to the best player in the league than you think
No player in the NBA has embodied dominance quite like Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. In the 11 years he has played in the NBA, Giannis has forged a hall-of-fame-worthy career that only few could dream of.
The Greek Freak has continued to prove that he is on another level with his play inside of the paint. However, one stat shows just how dominant he has been over the years. In the last decade, Giannis has had 75 games in which he has posted 35+ points on 60+ percent shooting
Giannis continues to raise the bar when it comes dominance
Giannis finds himself in rare air, becoming the only recent player to accomplish something remarkable. No other player has achieved this feat, which is one of the many reasons Antetokounmpo deserves to be in the conversation about the best players.
Many names come up when discussing the best player in the league, from Nikola Jokic to Joel Embiid to long-time standouts like LeBron James and Stephen Curry. Yet Antetokoumpo has consistently kept pace, sometimes even standing head and shoulders above the rest.
This season has served as a stern reminder of his excellence as he again puts up impressive numbers, averaging 32.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 6.0 assists, and he looks like an MVP candidate. He recently led his Bucks to a victory against the Orlando Magic and advanced to the semifinals in the NBA Cup.
He also managed to will his Bucks back into contenders after a slow start, and now they are 13-11 which is good for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference. Antetokounmpo is on a hunt for the second championship of his career. Based on how well the Bucks are playing at the moment it'll be hard to count them out come April.