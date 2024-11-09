One stat shows why Christian McCaffrey’s return to 49ers is so important
It's safe to say that the 2024 season has not gone as planned for the reigning NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers. Despite expectations of getting back to the Super Bowl, the 49ers are just 4-4 as they enter their Week 10 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They'd miss the playoffs if they began today.
While the season has been disappointing, the Niners have a legitimate excuse. They've been ravaged with injuries. Virtually their entire offense with the exception of Brock Purdy has dealt with injuries, which has held that unit back.
Fortunately for the Niners, only Brandon Aiyuk's injury is season-ending. Guys like Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Ricky Pearsall who have all missed at least one game due to injury are healthy now, and the Niners are getting good news on the injury front with star running back Christian McCaffrey expected to make his season debut in Week 10.
McCaffrey had been sidelined since the preseason with an Achilles injury, but he is finally set to make his mark on the 2024 campaign. Getting a star like McCaffrey back is great for any team, obviously, but this one statistic proves just how integral he is for the Niners in particular.
This one stat shows why Christian McCaffrey's return is so important for the 49ers
Since trading for McCaffrey in the middle of the 2022 season, the 49ers have lost just five of the 27 regular season games he has played in. In the nine games he has missed, they have lost five times. They go from borderline unstoppable with McCaffrey in the mix to a sub-.500 team without him. Those who say running backs don't matter certainly don't like to see this.
It's not hard to see why McCaffrey is so crucial to San Francisco's success. When he's healthy, he can do everything. He's an elite rusher and pass catcher, making him impossible to defend. McCaffrey's presence alone opens everything up for Purdy and his weapons.
Jordan Mason has been good in McCaffrey's absence, but the Niners are about to get the reigning Offensive Player of the Year back. If McCaffrey's close to fully healthy, his return changes everything. The NFC West is very much in play, and frankly, there aren't many teams for the Niners to be scared of in the NFC as a whole outside of the Detroit Lions. It wouldn't be shocking at all to see his return be what sparks the Niners and helps save their season.