One still available free agent every AFC East team needs to sign

With NFL summer mandatory training camps underway, fans can begin to see how well their favorite team's rosters will develop into cohesive squads.

Though those rosters aren't completely locked in for Week 1 just yet. As many may have seen, four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers to be their quarterback well after the free agency window opened.

Believe it or not there are still a significant number of available free agents that teams could use. Particularly, those residing in the AFC East could benefit the most from a roster boost.

One free agent signing each AFC East team needs to make before training camp

Buffalo Bills - WR Keenan Allen

If you take a look at Buffalo's depth chart, QB Josh Allen is thin when it comes to his weapons. The Bills basically have the bargain bin equivalent of a wide receiver room featuring Khalil Shakir as WR1 followed by second-year wideout Keon Coleman, Josh Palmer, Curtis Samuel and Elijah Moore.

Adding Keenan Allen, who put up over 1,200 receiving yards just two years ago, could give Josh the veteran edge and he needs to get over the playoff hump. Keenan thrived when he had elite quarterbacks under center, posting six 1,000-yard seasons with the Chargers. Josh would be a serious upgrade from Caleb Williams last year.

Miami Dolphins - Edge Za'Darius Smith

The Dolphins finished 27th in the league in takeaways last season, specifically 25th in fumbles and 23rd in interceptions. They need to beef up their defensive line and pash rush in order to cause more game-changing turnovers.

Former Lions pass rusher Zadarius Smith would be the ideal addition to the Miami defense, giving the team an edge over high-caliber offenses like Buffalo. Smith was responsible for nine sacks in 2024 and could offer some veteran support for the Dolphins' line.

New York Jets - Edge Jadeveon Clowney

Similar to the Dolphins, the Jets defense is a bit of a mess. They finished 27th in interceptions and 24th in fumbles last year. With a revamped offense under QB Justin Fields' leadership, the Jets need to focus on getting stronger on the other side of the ball to be more well-rounded by Week 1.

Clowney is certainly on the downslide of his career but his veteran presence would be invaluable for the youngsters New York has on its roster. He recorded 5.5 sacks last year and could be a valuable addition for defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

New England Patriots - CB Jaire Alexander

Jaire Alexander is likely the most highly sought-after defensive player on the market currently. But the price might be right in New England. Head coach Mike Vrabel is going to need to beef up with as many misfits as he can find before the squad he wants to build takes shape.

Alexander would clearly be CB1 for the Patriots and he'd make their secondary exponentially more dangerous to throw deep on. New England gave up over 3,500 passing yards last season and recorded only 7 interceptions. Alexander could add another two or three to that total in 2025.