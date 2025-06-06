One thing could still keep Aaron Rodgers out of a Steelers uniform

The long Yinzer nightmare is officially over. The Pittsburgh Steelers officially have a starting quarterback not named Mason Rudolph.

Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers agreed to a one-year deal with the Black and Gold on Thursday, ending a more than two-month-long free agency standoff that everyone already knew the ending to.

Now that the Steelers have their bridge QB, preparations can begin for the 2025 season and their new-look offense featuring newly acquired wideout DK Metcalf. That being said, Rodgers isn't guaranteed to even make it to training camp for one very important reason.

Aaron Rodgers still has to pass a physical before joining Pittsburgh Steelers

For those who read the team's press release announcing the deal with Rodgers, the very first sentence lays out a hugely significant condition typically found in any contract.

Just three words, "pending a physical," stand between Pittsburgh and its new starting QB. Rodgers famously suffered a torn Achilles just a few snaps into his New York Jets tenure in 2023, his age-39 season. Now 41 and fully recovered from that injury, Pittsburgh should have every reason to believe Rodgers is fully fit to take snaps in the AFC North, right?

In all likelihood, yes. But there's still a non-zero chance Rodgers shows up in Pittsburgh with a lingering ailment or a sub-optimal level of fitness. He's known for his unconventional self-care and personal health routines, including total darkness retreats and hallucinogenic usage. There's no evidence to suggest any of it will prevent Rodgers from passing a physical, but we simply just don't know.

Steelers fans still have reason to be optimistic he'll be their Week 1 starter this year (or maybe they'll be rooting for a failed physical, whatever floats your boat). The alternative to Rodgers would likely be some combination of Rudolph and rookie Will Howard, which would not bode well for head coach Mike Tomlin's 17-year streak of posting zero losing seasons at the helm in the Steel City.