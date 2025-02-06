The only good Dallas Cowboys move is the one Jerry Jones cares about least
By Austen Bundy
The Dallas Cowboys didn't have an ideal 2024-25 season. The team finished third in the NFC East, missed the playoffs and lost quarterback Dak Prescott to season-ending hamstring surgery just before Thanksgiving. The team also moved on from head coach Mike McCarthy and hired a rather underwhelming replacement in offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.
If you're a Cowboys fan, it's kind of hard to find any bright spots or silver linings heading into next season. However, one aspect of the offense was pretty consistent all year long but could be on the move if owner Jerry Jones doesn't play his cards right.
Kicker Brandon Aubrey is due for an extension, now entering the final season of his three-year deal with Dallas. He's been one of the best at his position, earning first and second-team AP All-Pro honors and being selected to two Pro Bowls. Jones would have to be completely off his rocker to ignore Aubrey's talent as must-sign.
Brandon Aubrey wants to stay a Dallas Cowboy but will Jerry Jones get a deal done before the end of next season?
Aubrey has made 89.4 percent of his career attempted field goals, including going 24-of-27 from 50 yards or longer. His career long is a whopping 65 yards, one of only two active kickers who has successfully converted a field goal at least that long (Justin Tucker, 67 yards — 2021).
The 29-year-old told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Tuesday that he wants get a deal done as soon as possible but hasn't heard anything from Dallas yet (h/t Pro Football Talk)
"I’m eligible for an extension so it’s up to my agent to go up to the Cowboys and see if there’s any interest in signing it there early,” Aubrey said. “If an extension comes, then an extension comes. If not, I’m still making ten times what I was making working code [prior to football], so I’m pretty happy."
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker's current deal averages $6.4 million per season, meaning Aubrey will be able to command at least that much in negotiations. Jones will have to pull out his checkbook soon if he wants to keep some semblance of offensive stability on his team.