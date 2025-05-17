Only Jalen Brunson can crash Mavs fans’ Cooper Flagg hype train

The Dallas Mavericks may have the No.1 overall pick and a chance to take Duke star Cooper Flagg in the upcoming NBA Draft. But as exciting as that possibility is, it's hard to ignore just how much talent this team has squandered of late — and no, we're not just talking about Luka Dončic.

Jalen Brunson, who once played for the Mavericks, has since emerged as a superstar for the New York Knicks, leading them to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000 after a Game 6 blowout of the defending-champion Boston Celtics.

The Mavericks bet against Brunson when they decided against paying him to stick around, a bet that looks awfully foolish in hindsight. Now, fans have had to watch his ascension into stardom from afar, and it should be high on the list of errors this front office has made over the years.

Jalen Brunson's ascension in the Big Apple

Since he arrived in New York, Brunson has emerged as one of the best guards in the league. He has been a pivotal part in the Knicks' success over the past few seasons, including two straight years in which the team notched 50 wins or more.

His stellar play in the Big Apple should serve as a painful reminder for the Mavericks. Brunson was drafted by Dallas, blossoming into a complementary piece alongside Dončic. However, the Mavs let him walk in free agency, a move that looks worse as the years go on as Brunson continues to his rise to fame.

Cooper Flagg could atone for a lot of sins in Dallas

Flagg will have to fill major shoes in Dallas, specifically after the franchise traded Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers two years after letting Brunson walk for virtually nothing.

Flagg would immediately be seen as the new face of the franchise. Fortunately, he wouldn't have to shoulder the burden alone; during his rookie season, he would have some help in form of All-Star Anthony Davis (and Kyrie Irving, should he make it back next season from his torn ACL).

While Mavericks fans are thanking the lottery gods for a shot at Flagg, it's not hard not to wonder where things might be now if they never let Brunson get away.