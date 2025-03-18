What options do the Patriots have left at WR? Drake Maye still needs a lifeline

Following the first wave of NFL free agency, the New England Patriots still find themselves in need of a lead, No. 1 receiving option. While there aren’t a ton of options left on the market, a few veteran wide receivers are still available for New England to acquire for their young quarterback, Drake Maye.

There are three receiving options New England can pursue for Maye that can come in and contribute to his development in 2025.

Amari Cooper

One of the first names that comes to mind for the Patriots is Amari Cooper. Although Bill Belichick is no longer the force drivng New England from a coaching standpoint, Cooper fits that mold of what the Patriots have always been attracted to. He’s a low maintenance player who produces and doesn’t rock the boat or stir up controversy.

Cooper would’ve fit into New England’s culture perfectly during the Tom Brady/Belichick era. Even now, with former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel running the show, Cooper seems like the perfect fit for this team. The five-time Pro Bowl selection played in 14 games last season between Cleveland and Buffalo catching 44 passes for 547 yards and four touchdowns.

Keenan Allen

Another veteran still without an NFL home for the upcoming campaign is Keenan Allen. After 11 years and six Pro Bowl appearances with the San Diego/LA Chargers, Allen took his talents to Chicago last season. He caught 70 passes for 744 yards and seven TDs while playing with rookie QB, Caleb Williams. It was a far cry from Allen’s final year with the Chargers where he snagged 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven TDs but still productive. The Patriots would take that type of production in a heartbeat.

Free agent Stefon Diggs playing catch and training with #Giants QB Tommy DeVito

pic.twitter.com/ukZrhSiwXa — hello (@hello014258) March 16, 2025

Stefon Diggs

Finally, another option for the Patriots to consider is the only former All-Pro of the bunch, Stefon Diggs. Last season, Diggs played in just eight games with the Houston Texans due to suffering an ACL injury that forced him to miss the second half of the year. Diggs caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three TDs in the eight games he played. While the injury is a concern, especially at age 31, Diggs’ recovery and rehab seem to be coming along nicely looking at a recent social media post of him working out and running routes. If Diggs is good following the injury, New England should be interested.