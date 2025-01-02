3 Oregon Ducks who won't be back in 2025 after OSU embarrassment and who replaces them
By Brett Fine
The Oregon Ducks were slated for a rematch with the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl for a College Football Playoff Quarterfinal. The Ducks won the first matchup in a classic battle under the lights at Autzen Stadium, 32-31, over the Buckeyes. But Ohio State was coming off of an impressive First Round victory over the Tennessee Volunteers where they won in blowout fashion, 42-17.
Unfortunately for the Ducks, the second meeting with the Buckeyes did not go the same way and Ohio State kept its blowout ways rolling. OSU jumped on Oregon with several explosive plays in the first quarter and tremendous defensive effort to stifle Dillon Gabriel and Co. In the blink of an eye it seemed, the Ducks and Dan Lanning were in a 31-0 first-half hole and never recovered.
There are players on Oregon's roster who we can chalk up to the NFL simply because of eligibility purposes and a handful of key players who have said this week they will wait until the season is over to decide. Let's dive into a handful of players that we know won't be returning in 2025 and some who are still to be decided.
3. QB Dillon Gabriel has exhausted his college eligibility
This one is not up for "decision" with Dillon Gabriel. After turning 24 on Dec. 28 the all-time total touchdown leader in college football history does not really have an option on what to do this spring.
Gabriel's time in college has run out and he will be headed for the NFL Draft in April. Before this season, his stock was certainly lower than it is now. His decision to play his last season at Oregon definitely helped bolster his odds of getting drafted higher than before with how well he played this season.
Former 5-star Dante Moore is slated to replace Gabriel in 2025
Lanning has been relentless in the transfer portal so far in his tenure and it's safe to assume Oregon will utilize it this offseason. However, when it comes to quarterbacks, Oregon shouldn't have a sense of urgency in attacking that position.
When Gabriel announced he was transferring to Oregon last winter, Dante Moore still decided to follow suit. Moore was originally committed to the Ducks in their 2023 class before flipping to UCLA where he may have been thrown in as a starter prematurely. Moore's decision to come with Gabriel to Oregon in 2024, knowing he would be his backup for a year, showed maturity and the willingness to sit back behind a veteran and take in information and knowledge to be that much better as the starter after Gabriel leaves.
Moore's arm talent, skill and potential are possibly the highest we have seen from a young quarterback at Oregon since Marcus Mariota or Justin Herbert. Moore was a five-star quarterback who won a state title in Michigan in his final season of high school. He will be paired with some serious weaponry next season as well with the likes of Dakorien Moore, Jurrion Dickey and Justius Lowe. Moore is the No. 1 overall wide receiver recruit in the class of 2025.
2. CB Jabbar Muhammad is gone after his lone season at Oregon
Ducks cornerback Jabbar Muhammad has had an excellent stint for the Ducks in 2024 thus far. Muhammad burst onto the scene with the Washington Huskies where he played before transferring to the Ducks last spring. His transfer sent shockwaves into both fanbases due to the severity of the rivalry between Washington and Oregon, but the decision boded well for the corner from Desoto, TX.
Muhammad actually started his collegiate career at Oklahoma State where he played four seasons. He was given All-Big 12 honors in 2022, whereafter he transferred to the Huskies in 2023 and played for Kalen DeBoer's Huskies who made it to the national championship game and lost in convincing fashion to Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines.
5-star freshman Na'eem Offord and others will help replace Muhammad going forward
Oregon is more than likely going to lose more than just Muhammad. Nikko Reed, Dontae Manning and Brandon Johnson are all seniors as well. Johnson and Reed transferred in for the 2024 campaign to play what seems to be their final season. Oregon has an incredible slate of defensive backs coming in for the 2025 class and some blue-chip players who are young and slated to step in as starters such as Daylen Austin and Aaron Flowers, who saw some playing time this season.
Dan Lanning earned himself a huge flip a few weeks ago with Na'eem Offord. Offord was committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes for essentially the entire year until he announced his decision to flip to the Ducks in early December. Offord is a five-star cornerback prospect on every recruiting site from the state of Alabama. Offord is the No. 2 overall CB prospect per 247Sports and On3.
The Ducks also have commitments from four-star blue-chip prospect Dorian Brew and five-star Brandon Finney. Finney is a lengthy 6-foot-2 prospect from Maryland who recently saw a bump from four to five stars on some recruiting sites. Offord stands at 6-foot-1 and Brew at roughly 6-foot. All three of these corners project as future starters who will pose serious problems for opposing wideouts in the B1G.
1. DL Derrick Harmon is likely taking his talents to the NFL
Derrick Harmon was a huge land in the 2024 transfer portal class for the Ducks. Harmon was a great interior lineman at Michigan State who transferred to the Ducks for what could be his final year, although he told reporters at Rose Bowl Media Days that he is "trying to win something big" before deciding on what to do. This suggests he could return if he felt he didn't accomplish what he wanted.
However, Harmon's 2024 bolstered his draft stock in Mel Kiper's Top 15 defensive lineman on the board. Harmon projects as a top-three-round draft pick, which suggests the NFL is a viable option. Many predict Harmon to go, but his decision is yet to be made. The NFL does seem to be the most likely option based on his outlook. Harmon earned Third-Team All-B1G honors this season with the Ducks and was the best defensive lineman on the team, along with other key contributors such as Jordan Burch and Matayo Uiagalelei.
Matayo Uiagelelei, Bear Alexander and potentially Jamaree Caldwell will help replace Harmon's potential departure in 2025
Harmon was a huge reason for the Ducks defensive front success in 2024 and his departure would certainly be significant. However, Oregon's recruiting has been elite and they have already landed a big portal player to pair with the players who will help replace Harmon.
Bear Alexander announced his departure from USC in December and has already committed to the Ducks. Alexender was a former top-100 recruit and four-star player in the class of 2022 and has two years of eligibility remaining. Alexander did not see the playing time he wanted at USC this past season so it is to be determined how much playing time he will see on a loaded Oregon roster.
Perhaps the most important replacement player will be Jamaree Caldwell. Caldwell may be able to take advantage of one last year of eligibility if he so chooses, which would probably set him up as the starting interior defensive lineman for 2025 due to his experience and success during the 2024 season alongside Harmon.
“As of right now I don’t really know where I want to start. That was something I want to think about after the season. Yeah, I do consider coming back," Caldwell told reporters at Rose Bowl Media Days.
Oregon should be loaded again in 2025
The Ducks, much like last spring, will lose some key names. However, they are looking at a top-three portal class already and and top-five recruiting class for both 2025 and 2026. Lanning has been on a mission in the portal during his tenure and has done a swell job as a recruiter.
Oregon has young talent who is prepared to step up going forward when players such as the ones listed above may depart. The Ducks arguably have the best incoming defensive backs for the 2025 class in the country and also have a stacked wide receiver class.
It's almost certain they will make more noise in the portal, perhaps at positions like running back or linebacker. The Ducks have already landed a top safety in the portal: Dillon Thieneman from Purdue. Along with tight end from Louisville Jamari Johnson, and tackle Isaiah World.