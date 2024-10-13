Oregon receiver ejected for spitting on Ohio State player
By Lior Lampert
For the first time, the No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes and No. 3 Oregon Ducks are squaring off as conference rivals. Both are considered by many to be the top teams in the Big Ten and regarded as two of the best in college football.
With two high-powered programs going toe-to-toe, naturally and understandably, tensions are high at Autzen Stadium. However, Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden undoubtedly took things too far early in the second quarter, spitting on Ohio State cornerback Davison Igbinosun's facemask.
Unsurprisingly, the lack of composure from the Ducks pass-catcher yielded a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and his ejection from this game.
As you can see, Holden took offense to something Igbinosun said/did. Whatever the case, the former elected to retaliate by firing off his saliva at the latter, which caught the attention of the officials.
Oregon sports columnist John Canzano shared close-up photos that show Holden's slobber clearly dribbling down Igbinosun's visor. Frankly, it depicts one of the more incomprehensible, vulgar in-game actions a player has committed in recent memory.
Holden let his emotions get the best of him, which cost him and the Ducks. His day was cut short because of it. But more importantly, the refs threw the flag for the bone-headed decision, subsequently moving Oregon from Ohio State's 10-yard line to their 25.
Ultimately, the Ducks had to settle for a field goal on what was a promising drive. They had a chance to score a touchdown, though Holden's penalty was a momentum-killer, leading to the offense stalling and leaving points on the board.
After Holden's jarring lapse of judgment, the Ducks lost their second option in the passing game. The fifth-year senior trails only Tez Johnson in receptions (19), yards (274) and touchdowns (three). Nonetheless, the magnitude of the moment prompted a nasty deed that merited punishment.
Before exiting the contest, Holden caught one pass for 32 yards.